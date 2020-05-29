There has to be. There already is. I mean, the number of people who are recognizing caregivers and grocery workers for the first time is a transformative shift in our culture. And there’s no going back. You can’t unsee things. So it’s really the opportunity of a lifetime to transform the way we support workers and value care. If we had the safety net that we should have had in place, we would not be in this level of crisis right now. And my hope is that this cultural shift will catalyze a transformative policy shift that actually puts the safety net and the care infrastructure in place that we’ve always needed.

How optimistic are you that there will be the political will, or the general will, to make that happen?

There is the general will. The political will is a different matter. But I think we’re starting a whole conversation about getting America back to work again. And investing in care jobs, transforming them into good jobs — family-sustaining jobs with real benefits — is such a fundamental first step because these are job-enabling jobs. They enable millions of other working-age adults to go to work — in whatever industries they work in.

Can you talk a little bit about what your members are experiencing now?

The level of economic pain people are feeling is beyond my wildest imagination. And it started early, before there were stay-at-home orders. As news of the virus was starting to really penetrate, house cleaners within our community were starting to have clients cancel on them at the last minute and losing exponentially more income every single week. By mid-March, we were holding Zoom calls, and on one call we had a worker hold her phone up to the screen and show us that there’s literally one cent left in her bank account. We had workers describing what was left in their refrigerator and how their neighbors are sharing food with them. I mean, just really vivid economic pain.

This workforce, to begin with, it's very low-wage work. So it's not like people had a savings to be able to stock up on groceries or even buy a whole bunch of toilet paper. And working paycheck to paycheck, you don't have any paid time off. Eighty percent of domestic workers going into the corona crisis didn't have a single paid sick day. So if you don't work a day, you don't have income. There's no safety net. No job security. Even if you wanted to choose to stay home and practice social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe, for most it just isn't a choice. Because if your employer wants you to come in, and you don't, you lose your job. And then the nannies who are supporting the emergency room doctors and the public health officials and government officials still working around the clock helping us navigate this crisis [are] having to figure out what to do with their own children who are home from school.

The level of insecurity that domestic workers came into the crisis with has meant that the devastation has been profound. It’s a really tough situation: You’re going to see some of the most vulnerable and poorest American workers going out to work first and risking their health and life to do so. Because the idea of not being able to put food on the table is worse.

So what are your biggest worries right now?

I worry about what the climate of scarcity and economic crisis is going to do to our culture and the fabric of our democracy. There are some people with very important platforms, like the White House, that are scapegoating and pitting groups of people against each other and targeting vulnerable populations. And heightening inequalities unnecessarily — intentionally. Everything from anti-immigrant attacks to [threats to] programs that everyday working people rely on to stay safe and healthy and get to work, get mail. I'm concerned about a new austerity that is as life-threatening as the virus itself.

The challenges before any of this started were already tremendous, and here we are now in this whole new massive scale of issues. So where are you getting your sense of inspiration, your fuel?

Honestly, I think that if I didn’t have this work, I would perish. Because everyone out there is struggling. Everybody is taking in the pain that this country is going through in different ways. From children on up. And at least I can do something about it. You know what I mean? I feel like it’s a privilege that I am in a position — and have the resources, frankly — to be able to be of service in this moment.

We created this Coronavirus Care Fund to offer emergency cash assistance for domestic workers in need, and over 100,000 people have contributed to it — individuals. The average donation size is, like, $25. But they’re people doing what they can, you know, everyday people. Domestic workers are contributing to it if they’re still working, to support other domestic workers. We have one caregiver in Los Angeles who, whenever she’s got a day off, goes to drop off groceries and help other caregivers, give them rides so they don’t have to take the bus or pay for an Uber. She’s basically taken it upon herself to be her own kind of emergency response team for other caregivers. You’re just seeing heroism like that on the part of so many people, just the level of generosity that we are capable of. And solidarity. It does also show up in times like this.