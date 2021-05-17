You’re asking about the disconnect between Washington, D.C., and the rest of America. The majority of Americans want to see us invest in child care. The majority of Americans want to see us cancel a big chunk of student loan debt and make college available without crushing young people with debt. And the majority of Americans — Democrats, Republicans and independents — want to see us adopt a wealth tax. There’s polling on this. It’s the elected officials in Washington who are out of step. So the question is, why are the senators and representatives so distant from their own constituents? [It’s] the influence of money. How the voices of corporate executives and billionaires are so much louder in American politics than the voices of mothers who need child care. And young people who are crushed by student loan debt. It’s corruption, pure and simple.