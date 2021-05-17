I was curious why you decided to write the book now. Were there stories or experiences on the campaign trail that you wanted to share, or subsequent ruminations? What was the driving force?
Let me set the table. Over the past year, we have lived through a pandemic, seen a racial reckoning, suffered an armed insurrection, gotten a new president and passed a historic relief package. When there’s this much change, the possibility for new directions for our country grows. So I see America as having its toes on the line to make big structural change. I wrote this book to tell both from a personal perspective why that change is so important, and also from a policy perspective the direction we should go.
So if you had won the presidency, what do you think might look different now, after the first 100 days, and for the next 100 days?
You know, I just don’t think of it that way. I think of it in terms of: Joe Biden won, and he is meeting the moment. My job is to help him do that. Last [month], he addressed the nation and talked about the importance of child care. The importance to mamas and the importance to our entire economy. It was a fist-pump moment.
You wrote about that very movingly in the book — about your Aunt Bea saving you [by moving in to help with child care], and why it’s a personal issue for you, for your daughter, and hopefully not for your granddaughter.
That’s right. This is our chance to make sure this is not an issue for our granddaughters. I tell about how close I came to not being able to finish my education. How close I came to losing my first teaching job. Not because I was unwilling to work hard, but because I couldn’t manage child care. We need to create a child-care system in America that is affordable, available and high-quality. A child-care system that every parent can rely on, that every child can flourish in, and that every child-care provider and preschool teacher can get paid enough to make this a sustainable profession. We make those changes, and it’s a win all around.
How optimistic do you feel about getting this done in a way that’s truly transformative?
I’m hopeful for a couple of reasons. First, I’m hopeful because the door is open a crack. Most of the time, in Washington, significant policy change is almost impossible. People talk about the way things always have been, and there’s not a lot of appetite to change that. For example, about a year before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was adopted into law, when I described it to congressmen, they literally laughed in my face about building a new agency. And now it is the law. It has saved American consumers about $12 billion. So I want to see with child care the same kind of big change.
We, as a nation, think about how to be a more productive economy. And when there are a bunch of men in the room, somehow the main answer always seems to be: Invest in more machines. But the data show us we need to invest in people. In particular, giving mothers a chance to get into the workforce and stay in the workforce. A chance to prosper and move forward. To do that, we need dependable, affordable, available child care.
Along similar lines of the case you make for affordable college or training.
Yes. Same point. [Laughs.]
But the vast majority of people, I think, have come to believe that the country couldn’t possibly afford it, that it’s pie in the sky, that it’s too expensive. What do you say to those folks?
We can’t afford not to educate our young people. We can’t build a future with a workforce that is less educated than much of the rest of the world. And we can afford it. The wealth tax is a tax of 2 cents [per dollar] on the great fortunes above $50 million — a little more for billionaires. That wealth tax would produce $3 trillion. That is more than enough to provide universal child care, universal pre-K, cancel a big chunk of student loan debtand make an investment in post-high school education that’s available without forcing anyone to go into debt. One tax — a wealth tax — will do that.
Given the number of people who would benefit, why do you think that hasn’t fully caught fire?
You’re asking about the disconnect between Washington, D.C., and the rest of America. The majority of Americans want to see us invest in child care. The majority of Americans want to see us cancel a big chunk of student loan debt and make college available without crushing young people with debt. And the majority of Americans — Democrats, Republicans and independents — want to see us adopt a wealth tax. There’s polling on this. It’s the elected officials in Washington who are out of step. So the question is, why are the senators and representatives so distant from their own constituents? [It’s] the influence of money. How the voices of corporate executives and billionaires are so much louder in American politics than the voices of mothers who need child care. And young people who are crushed by student loan debt. It’s corruption, pure and simple.
But there are a lot of people who are not powerful and who could benefit from student loan help, from child care who would say, That’s socialized, that’s fundamentally not what this country is about.
You know, I actually have to push back on that a little. Democratic mamas and Republican mamas need child care. Democrats struggling with student loan debt and Republicans struggling with student loan debt need help. When I went to college, I paid $50 a semester in tuition. That was available because taxpayers invested in my education. The taxpayers down in Texas said: If you’re willing to do the work, kid, then we’re going to provide an opportunity for a four-year, first-rate public education for you at a place you can pay for on a part-time waitressing job. No one in my family had graduated from college. I got that chance because of public investment.
But that opportunity is not out there today for America’s young people. Our state schools cost thousands and thousands of dollars. And young people are told you need post-high school education now more than ever. And good luck to you — you’re going to have to pay for it on your own. The cost of delivering that education has shifted from the taxpayers over to the families. And the families are getting crushed by it.
Education was supposed to be the way that everybody got a chance. But, instead, it’s become something where, if you’re born into a family that can afford to write a check to send you to college, you’ll have one set of opportunities. But if you’re not born into a family that already has money, then your opportunities are much more constrained. Think about how college is accelerating inequality. We see this in the racial wealth gap in America. Today, Black students have to borrow more money to go to school and have a harder time paying when they get out. That constricts every opportunity. This is about opportunity.
It’s almost a question of communication. You know, people in my generation don’t think it’s realistic, don’t actually know that that’s how it was and how it can be. So it’s seen as socialism.
I think part of that is because, for decades now, Republicans, and a lot of Democrats, have been running against government. But government is just us. It’s the things we decide to do together. We tax ourselves so that we can build roads and bridges so that people will be able to get to work and businesses can get their goods to market. And then we’re all better off. That’s all I’m talking about here. Making the kinds of investments we need to make us a stronger, more robust country.
Traveling around the country, you spoke with thousands and thousands of people at town halls and in mile-long selfie lines. Who are the people, what are the stories, that jarred you, stayed with you and maybe kept you going?
The stories around how hard people are working out there and how many obstacles are in the way. Stories about student loan debt. The people who would give me a hug in the selfie line and then say, “$39,421. That’s what I owe, and I don’t think I can ever pay it off.” They talk about what it meant in their lives: “I won’t date someone who doesn’t already have student loan debt because I can’t bear the thought of saddling someone else with the ball and chain that I carry around.”
People who had been knocked out of the workforce in the crash of 2008, and they go back and maybe get a little more education that would help them in the workforce — and it didn’t pan out. And now their very modest Social Security checks are being garnished by the federal government every month to pay their student loan debt. Think about that.
In Elkhart, Indiana, this woman gives me a big hug and then, while she has her arms around me, she whispers that her teenage daughter had been raped by her coach. And that child had to suffer the double trauma, first of the rape, and then trying to get an abortion in a state that has put up every possible barrier.
How do you absorb that in that moment — that’s a lot.
It is. The selfie lines were so intimate. They were a place where people came to say policy is personal. They didn’t use those words, but that was the heart of it. And the fact that policy is so personal — that decisions made in far-off Washington, D.C., touch lives so deeply — that’s what keeps me in this fight.
Were you surprised that that sort of intimacy was shared with you, in front of a big group?
At first, yes. But, over time, I learned that those selfie lines were not about anyone else in the room. When somebody stood up on that stage next to me to have a picture, they have this brief moment that we were just there alone. And they could speak heart-to-heart and tell me what they wanted me to hear.
You also travel in rarefied circles and have access to people who have a lot of power, whether in Washington or with wealthy, influential individuals around the country. And when you share those stories with them, as I’m sure you do, do you see minds and hearts changed?
Sometimes. And sometimes not. But I want to make a slightly different point out of your question. Because I think there’s something else in here: how we finance campaigns and why that’s important. Much of the time, the conversation is the kind of, Well, if you take money from X, you’ll be influenced by their point of view, unwilling to vote against the things they want. And that’s how it is that rich people and corporate CEOs have outside influence in Washington. And that’s entirely true.
But let me offer another layer to it. Each of us faces the 24-hours-in-a-day problem. [Laughs.] That’s all there is. So how you spend that 24 hours matters a lot. And when running for the president of the United States, it matters even more. If I spent a big chunk of my time with the wealthy and well-connected who could write big checks for my campaign, I would see the problems they see. Taxes that they don’t like. Or regulations that they find cumbersome.
I made a decision when I ran for president that I would not sell access to my time. None. So I had a whole lot more time for selfie lines. And time to call $3 donors. And the consequence of that is that I was bombarded every single day with stories of people all across this country who are working their hearts out and just hitting one obstacle after another. They showed up, and they told their stories. And that is why I persist.
Machiavelli talks about political leaders needing to heed the temper of the times, right? You talk in the book a little bit about maybe why you didn’t win — the electability question, not being good enough in certain ways. Do you think that maybe 2020 was not your time to win? And that perhaps, in the next cycle of this wheel of fortune, as he says, it could be? Or do you think that it’s not your role?
Right, right. The message of this book is not about the past. It’s about the future. I’m sorry I lost. But I’m not sorry I ran. Running for president gave me a chance to stand up every day and fight for people I believe in, and for 81 glorious, juicy, innovative, wonderful plans. And that’s what I’ll keep right on doing. When there’s been so much upheaval as there has been in the past several years, and particularly this past year, the door for change opens a little. And, at that moment, it’s time to drop our shoulders and run as hard at the door as we can. Because this is the moment that we can make things different going forward.
And do you think that maybe, down the line, it could be the right time for you to put those juicy plans into action, you know, from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?
Uh, no. Last [month], the president of the United States addressed the nation and talked about child care. It was a great moment. My job is to help him succeed. I’m happy with that. The fight I launched when I ran for president was not over the day I dropped out. It just moved in a new direction.
KK Ottesen is a regular contributor to the magazine. Follow her on Twitter: @kkOttesen. This interview has been edited and condensed.