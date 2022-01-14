Decades later, after poring over census and property records, Henderson’s sisters went looking for the rock. Driving around the area where they expected the rock would be, they instead found a man working at a construction site. The man knew nothing about the history of the land, but he knew about the rock — he had broken it up to make space for a garage and thrown the debris in bushes nearby. Henderson’s sisters went looking in the bushes. The rock, in pieces, was there. Now, a three-pound chunk of it sits in Henderson’s office. To him it’s a symbol and a stark reminder that the justice system in which Henderson built a career — as general counsel for Amtrak and as head of labor relations for the National Football League — is built on a corrupt foundation.