It’s not only the media, but folks in general tend to look at the reasons for poverty as the result of individual failure. And the argument that we make in the book is that poverty is really a structural failing, not an individual failure. And I use this analogy that I think is really powerful, because people can relate to the analogy of musical chairs: It’s the idea that what we’re doing in this country is we’re playing a game of musical chairs, where we have 10 players but only eight chairs available. So we can [ask]: Why did those two people lose out? Well, they lost out because, you know, they weren’t as fast or they weren’t as agile or whatever. In terms of poverty, they didn’t have enough education; they were from a single-parent family.