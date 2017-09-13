Long before Shirikiana Gerima and her legendary filmmaker husband, Haile, decided to open a video, book and coffee shop across from Howard University, they were struggling to find a domestic distributor for Haile’s 1993 independent movie “Sankofa.” The film, about the Atlantic slave trade and resistance, was generating international acclaim but no stateside takers. So the Gerimas launched their own campaign to generate interest in the film.

The movie’s title, which means “going back to our past in order to go forward,” resonated when, in 1997, the couple opened their store: Sankofa Video Books & Cafe (2714 Georgia Ave. NW). “We couldn’t find places to distribute our films, so we found a way to do it ourselves,” recalls Shirikiana Gerima, a Howard alum. In the two decades since, the store has only grown in cultural significance.

“We offer something that’s not normally offered,” says Yonathan Mengistu, who buys the shop’s merchandise. In the early days, the store was a place to rent a movie. Now, it’s the kind of space where you might walk in and find a high-wattage personality. Stevie Wonder dropped in for food in December. The singer Solange showed up and delivered an impromptu performance on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day for President Trump. “It gave [Howard students] a chance to see that not only this space is available to them, but someone like Solange will come through and support,” Mengistu says.

Award-winning author and onetime Howard student Ta-Nehisi Coates visited the store to promote his memoir, “The Beautiful Struggle,” long before his blockbuster work, “Between the World and Me.”

On Oct. 9, Sankofa is hosting Coates’s launch of his new book, “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy,” at Metropolitan AME Church (1518 M St. NW). (Go to events.sankofa.com for more info. )

Sankofa also offers children’s books and menu items such as the Spike Lee panini. “I come here every day,” Howard student Sukhai Booker-Rawlins, 21, said on a recent Monday morning.

Says Gerima, “I think people see a growing need to hold on to who they are. They make sure Sankofa is okay. The more they claim us, the more we see a purpose of us being here.”