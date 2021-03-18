Well, some of it is warranted. You can’t look at a George Floyd video or some of these other videos and think that it’s not warranted. The problem is that it paints the profession with a very broad brush. I mean, right now, people are talking about Eugene Goodman at the Capitol and how heroic he is. And he is. He did an incredible job. But if that had not happened, he’d just be another cop that people would walk by and probably wouldn’t even say hello, or make an assumption that he was very much like the guy who was kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and murdered him because of the uniform he’s wearing. And that’s a shame.

How do you understand the situation along the spectrum of a few bad apples versus systemic issues?

Well, there are systemic issues, in my opinion. I don’t know if they’re as severe as some people think, but any systemic problem is something that has to be dealt with. We keep using “just a few bad apples.” But, I mean, at some point in time, you have to take a look at the tree. You know, maybe you need an arborist to come examine it. We have to not be afraid to say that we have issues. Maybe it’s in our hiring of individuals. Maybe it’s not dealing enough with behavior in the early stages, the minute we start to see someone going down the wrong path, even like verbal abuse toward a citizen. These things can escalate. And, if you don’t pay attention to the little things, they become the big things. So are you part of the problem, or are you a protector? As police, if we could see policing through the eyes of those being policed, I think it would go a long way toward building trust and legitimacy.

The January 6th attack on the Capitol included members of the Oath Keepers, [a far-right extremist group] comprised of former and current law-enforcement and military veterans. What is your sense of the degree to which members of anti-government and white supremacist groups are part of law enforcement today?

Well, I think they’re in every part of society — to what extent, I have no idea. I don’t think anybody really does. There is no profession that’s immune from having people with extreme views. And that’s the danger of it. People look normal unless they open their mouths and say something.

I would think that in law enforcement the standard should be higher even than in most jobs in society.

Oh, yeah. I’m not trying to minimize it. There should be a higher standard for police. There’s no question in my mind. We’re not ordinary folks. We have an awesome responsibility that’s been given us by the people that we serve. And they have a right to demand higher standards. I think police departments need to start paying closer attention to people’s social media, those kinds of things, to get indications as to whether or not people have these extreme views. You can’t have cops that have these kinds of extreme views. You just can’t.

You have to be neutral as a police officer. I remember when I was in D.C. — I forget the exact year — we had a small group of Ku Klux Klan that wanted to march. Now, I had to throw out any personal feelings or attitudes or what have you. Because what mattered was the fact that they had a right to be able to demonstrate, even though I found personally disgusting everything they stand for.

How hard is that to do?

It’s difficult, but not as difficult as you’d think. Because you just realize what your responsibilities and duties are. And that’s what you focus on. You don’t focus on what the sign reads, you don’t read that crap. Your job isn’t to agree or disagree. It’s to protect their right to demonstrate. The minute you lose sight of that — I mean, that’s a key role of police in a democratic society: to protect the constitutional rights of people.

When I was first appointed police chief in D.C., I received a letter from David Friedman, who, at the time, was the executive director of ADL [the Anti-Defamation League] in Washington. And he invited me to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. It turned out it was one of the most powerful experiences I’ve ever had in my life. I had the honor of walking through the exhibits with a survivor by the name of Irene Weiss, and she was telling me her story.

When we finished the tour, there was something that was just really haunting me. I just couldn’t put my finger on it. And so I came back a few days later, unannounced, so I could really take my time and go through the exhibits. And one of the very first photographs you see when you get off the elevator in the museum is a picture of an SA soldier with a police officer. And the soldier’s got this German shepherd that’s muzzled, and he’s got this crazed look in his eye. And, when I saw that photograph, I said, that’s it. I never knew police played a role in the Holocaust. And then as I started going through the rest of the exhibits, I saw two police officers, and they had this Jewish guy. He’s got his coat open, and they’re searching him. And I thought about stop-and-frisk.

I started to think about how Germany had been a democratic society prior to the rise of Hitler and the Nazis. I mean, they took an oath to their constitution very similar to what I took. So what happened? And I started thinking about the role of police in a democratic society and how important it is, and what happens when you lose sight of that as a profession. How things can just unravel to a point where the ultimate horror can take place. We’re there to protect the constitutional rights of people. That’s part of our oath, but it’s not the part that most cops even talk about. You ask them what their role is, they’ll say, “Enforce the laws.”Think about it: If the first thing they said was, “To protect the rights of people,” would we be even having this conversation right now?