Well, first of all, the pace of the technology. I think we’ve had tremendous success being able to track this, target [covid] and develop vaccines against it. We’re going to be able to develop drugs that can be taken as a pill and prevent progression of severe covid, or even prevent onset of infection in people who have been exposed to it. Much like we have Tamiflu for influenza, we’re going to have a drug like that for coronavirus. We’re going to develop newer, better formulations of these vaccines that are going to have better characteristics in terms of storage requirements and are going to potentially confer even more durable immunity, are going to potentially allow us to vaccinate against a compilation of variants rather than just a single variant as new variants emerge. And so we’re going to develop better antibodies that target certain regions on the virus so the virus can’t easily mutate around them. So the technology is going to get a lot better. And I think in a lot of parts of the country, you’re starting to see a consensus emerge around what we need to do to improve our protections against respiratory pathogens. Generally, we’re at a point now that this virus will become endemic. We’re going to go from the pandemic to the endemic phase of this virus. And delta may be the last major wave of this virus. And we’re going to see ourselves evolve into a more endemic phase where this just continues to be an omnipresent risk and a continual threat, but not as pervasive as it is now.