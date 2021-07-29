I get so many from all around the world, from all kinds of people. Every day. I love it. I’m trying to support their dreams. I want to see everybody win. The reviews are about letting our culture shine in business. People are doing something with their time — thinking, creating. The show is giving them that. We’re creating empires. I find so many great ideas. I tell people, “No idea is a whack idea,” and just giving that shine to small-business people who look like us has opened up so many doors. That’s my purpose. God has given me a second chance to do this. I never lived a perfect life, but I’ve figured out what my purpose is.