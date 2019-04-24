This season, some designers have embraced pirate-themed jewelry, Hawaiian-print shirts worthy of Jimmy Buffett, and surf wear that will help you stand out against the waves.



(Courtesy of Farfetch North)

La DoubleJ Lycra surf top in Colombo Piccolo print, $235, and matching briefs, $195, both at ladoublej.com.

Electric skateboards are more portable than electric scooters and slightly less likely to annoy people as you whiz by.



(Courtesy of Future Motion Inc.)

Onewheel Pint, $950 at onewheel.com.

Washington may be Hollywood for nerds, but bespectacled politicians are not as common as you might expect. Maybe that’s why almost any sighting of stylish eyewear on a lawmaker or Cabinet secretary causes a minor kerfuffle. Here are some frames inspired by Washington notables.



(Courtesy of Bonlook)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): Bonlook Rare in candy, $99 at bonlook.com.



(Courtesy of Mykita)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.): Mykita Karsten in silver and basalt, $575 at Mykita Shop Washington, 3001 M St. NW, 202-808-2070.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.): Dita Monthra in black and rose gold, $625 at dita.com.

Fashion designers have discovered that staple of D.C. office workers and commuters: the cardholder and lanyard. Only they call them “neck wallets,” and have replaced vinyl and plastic with calfskin leather and gold.



(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Revival textured leather card case with lanyard, $230 at neimanmarcus.com.

Spring brings to mind rain, and perhaps that is why this season designers for Chanel, Kate Spade and others reached for waterproof materials such as vinyl and PVC to make bags. Many of them are minimalist transparent totes, such as this one from Prada.



(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Prada small plex shopper, $1,100 at neimanmarcus.com.