The home was one of several in a row, built in 1936 during the depths of the American Depression. It was comfortable and well appointed but clearly the work of common craftsmen who were paid for their skill and their haste, but not too well. Holmes produced a magnifying glass and got down on his knees. Then, after mere moments, he improbably turned to his host and said, “I believe I have solved it. When you eliminate the impossible, whatever is left, however improbable, is the answer. Please bring me a tablespoon, a bowl of soup — chicken consommé, if possible — a cotton swab, a golf ball, two kitchen matches, a hypodermic needle, some decent shag tobacco and a large towel suitable for the bath.”