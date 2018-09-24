Columnist

Fifteen years ago, Eric Shansby began drawing the cartoons for this column. At the time, he was something like 11 years old, or seemed to be. He was a freshman at Yale. Today he still seems to be around 11 years old, to me. It is his last day as illustrator, replaced as part of a general redesign of the look of The Washington Post Magazine, which debuts next week.

Personally, I always loved the look of Eric’s art, which I would call precocious adolescent snot-nosed sedition. Early on, I worried a bit that being a young mentee, Eric would be too deferential to me. This worry disappeared one day early on when, in a public forum, he described my columns as “long, tedious captions for my cartoons.”

Anyway, this is Eric’s exit interview. Appropriately, he will answer only in cartoons.

What advice do you have for your successor, in dealing with me, an acknowledged giant of American journalism?



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)

You have drawn a caricature of me for years. Now draw one of yourself.



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)

Please summarize, in cartoons, the entirety of our relationship these last 15 years. You are getting the last word here.



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)



(Illustration by Eric Shansby)

