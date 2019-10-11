It’s actually a hard question to answer because most of us are too busy to think analytically about the process; that is because we are trawling our own lives, casually betraying the privacy of friends, relatives, neighbors and colleagues in a wretched effort to wrench out a single usable anecdote or observation. But I have been considering the question and realize there is a solid, true answer.

Rendered more literarily, the question is, “Who is your writing muse?” And, as it happens, I have one. We all do, and she is the same for all of us. She has a literary name. I am going to celebrate her here in a Horatian ode, with apologies to John Keats, the world’s most celebrated odist, the 19th-century British genius behind “Ode on a Grecian Urn” and other such works featuring insanely eccentric rhyme schemes. Keats is the man who taught me all I know of the art, and all I need to know. (He died at 25; mercifully, some of us flame out early after a breathtaking burst of brilliance and before we become tiresome dyspeptic harrumphing hacks.)

Ode on My Muse

By Gene Weingarten

Lo, her heartbeat, ’tis insistent

And dependable as clockwork.

To excuses, she’s resistant,

(And she tolerates no schlock work.)

With metronomic stricture

She forces me to think well

Then chirp pretty, like the songbirds —

O, irony! Just picture

My ugly electronic inkwell

Coaxed to ooze out lovely words.

Alas, she’s not a work of art —

She’s not comely, like Persephone.

She inspires (though she’s not smart,

Like my accountant, Stephanie).

The secret to my muse, my madam?

All failure she abominates.

Tho’ her tongue is soft, her heart’s macadam.

No handmaid’s she — she dominates!

Without her, there’d be no tomorrows.

She compels me to be fast and fine.

She makes me work when I can’t bear to —

Her name is Deadra of the Sorrows.

To her I raise a glass of wine,

And lament the pain that flesh is heir to.

Without her I would walk a bread line:

Hail Deadra, my weekly #&!$ deadline.

