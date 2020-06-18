I last looked at reader-submitted poems after 9/11 and wrote about them — their technical awfulness, their cliched, saccharine sentimentality — but ultimately about my lump-in-the-throat reaction to them. There is something deeply reassuring that when many people are moved or scared or grieving, their intuitive impulse is not to shout or rant, but to harness their feelings of compassion and hope in a form of expression older than Homer, a form originally designed for timelessness, to last through generations, even among the illiterate. Poetry — which prompts you with rhymes — is far easier to memorize than prose, so even illiterates could hear it and pass it along.

I dipped into the Post mail again earlier this month.

Those readers who attempted rhyme were stymied by their own tin ears (no, “coughing” does not rhyme with “sobbing”) as well as the peculiar rhyme-defying lexicon of the day: pandemic, hydroxychloroquine, misery, dictator, social distancing, etc. Those who went for blank verse seemed to think that anything, however banal,

is automatically

a poem if it’s in lowercase and

the lines

have random

spacing and raggedy

ends.

And again, every single one of these poems moved me. All were rejected, but you can have this instead.

We’re all wearing masks, again and again

We look just like a nation of holdup men.

The White House harbors a would-be dictator

He’s half ignoramus (the other half hater).

Too many people have died or are dying

Words from our leader are bloated and lying.

Not even a president (nor a king nor a queen)

Should ever be pimping hydroxychloroquine.

Where compassion is called for, cruelties rule.

We’re out of work, our kids out of school.

And then, in the thrall of a heartless pandemic?

More confirmation of a breakdown systemic.

Black people perishing — killed by police

Under the guise of protecting the peace.

One victim dies while taking a knee

An irony lost on no one but he

Who has found it convenient to further divide us

To rant and to sputter and not stand beside us.

And so in the midst of this countrywide misery

He just fans the flame on the Devil’s rotisserie.

Which leads to mass rallies to show our disgust

Ignoring our safety, to protest the unjust —

We know in our hearts that the plague is still there.

And we say with our presence we no longer care.

We’re out in the thousands, defying the brass.

Defying the truncheons, the bullets, the gas.

Masks have come off, and in our resistance-ing

We shout in close quarters, ignore social distancing.

It’s reckless, incautious, unwise and un-smart

And wonderful, bracing and noble of heart.

And maybe, just maybe, that’s at the core of this.

Telling the bastards we won’t take any more of this.

Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.

