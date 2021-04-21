Unless.
That is where I come in, actually. As a profoundly unsuccessful author, I have spent years figuring out what I should have done to sell books. Failure gives you a certain vision, one that can work for Mr. Pence:
Part One: Early life. A major opportunity. Pence’s actual early life is utterly nebbishy — his biggest “achievement” was being president of his fraternity in college, which is right up there with captain of the lunchroom squad, my crowning achievement in school. This is not a problem. No one ever reads these first, boring obligatory chapters anyway, so we can make up anything we want. We can borrow from established biographies of political leaders, even some that have been embroidered yet swallowed whole by a credulous public. Chopped down a cherry tree? Sure, what the hell? Killed a bear before he was 3! Born in a log cabin. Killed a man in a duel. Saved his comrades when his boat was sunk in war. There are no limits, and no consequences — only opportunities.
Part Two: “Women I Would Like to Have Lunch Alone With, if Only Such a Thing Were Allowed by the Laws of God and Morality.” Get into the saucy stuff right away. Think about the possibilities of this chapter. One of the most sexually repressed men on Earth gets to lust in his heart ... but in a way that won’t land him in a bad place. Those lunches, in his brain, would be tantalizing teases — sort of like ballroom dancing, where the motions are formalized, and skirts are wide and hooped, barriers to contact. Passion is teased but not indulged. Consider it: Unrequited lust has been a benchmark of successful fiction, from Dante and Beatrice to Lois and Clark. This chapter could just be a list. Examples: Vanna White, Flo from Progressive, Betsy DeVos (for disciplining), Lauren Boebert (for extreme disciplining), Blondie Bumstead, George Clooney ... tantalizing!
Part Three: The Fly. For two full minutes, our man managed to ignore a fly on his head while calmly defending police against charges of racism and brutality. People made fun of him for that, but we can turn it around. Spin it. What an opportunity for the savvy bookseller! Pence is Buddha. He respects all life, exercising superhuman control to let a mere fly survive. Nail the Republican base! Pence compares himself to the evil Barack Obama, who famously slap-murdered a fly on TV, then casually kicked its corpse away. Potential G-movie rights here: In this remake of “The Fly,” there is no horror, just a Zen master practicing his craft.
Part Four: Bland Width. When he was a talk radio host, he actually billed himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” The man is proud of his tepidness. As vice president he did nothing to change that image. But what is wrong with that? We can embrace it. John Nance Garner famously described the vice presidency as “a bucket of warm p---,” and he meant it derogatorily, but Pence can seize that mantle! Emphasize not the urine, but the warmth! The coldest guy on Earth is actually warm and balmy, like a summer shower. And he is completely natural, not wooden or robotic.
Worried about fabulism? No need. All books stretch truth a bit — no one will call Mike a liar.
And finally, the title: “Pence on Fire!”
Okay, maybe we have to rethink that last one.
