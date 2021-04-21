Part Two: “Women I Would Like to Have Lunch Alone With, if Only Such a Thing Were Allowed by the Laws of God and Morality.” Get into the saucy stuff right away. Think about the possibilities of this chapter. One of the most sexually repressed men on Earth gets to lust in his heart ... but in a way that won’t land him in a bad place. Those lunches, in his brain, would be tantalizing teases — sort of like ballroom dancing, where the motions are formalized, and skirts are wide and hooped, barriers to contact. Passion is teased but not indulged. Consider it: Unrequited lust has been a benchmark of successful fiction, from Dante and Beatrice to Lois and Clark. This chapter could just be a list. Examples: Vanna White, Flo from Progressive, Betsy DeVos (for disciplining), Lauren Boebert (for extreme disciplining), Blondie Bumstead, George Clooney ... tantalizing!