A Real Ripsnorter
“I can make a facial tissue dance,”
Said the magician, with a wicked glance.
“I won’t lie, or try to spin it:
“You just put a little boogie in it.”
Who? Nose!
I hear a thin voice in my head.
As my right eye to my left eye tells
This joke that knocks the left eye dead:
“Just between us, something smells.”
The Lunar Pruner
Observe the moon (up over there).
Do you wonder how he cuts his hair?
How he does it, how he snips it?
Eclipse it.
Johnny's on the Spot
No homework, Johnny? Guilty, he pled.
But he had an excuse, an unusual take.
No, his dog didn’t eat it — HE did, he said.
“Teach, you called it a piece of cake.”
A Sour Fact
Behold! A revelation that just might tickle.
It’s about how a cucumber becomes a pickle.
It’s partly science, and part lament.
The cuke must suffer a jarring event.
A Fruitful Encounter
A baby kumquat cried and cried.
She said to me: “How sad I am.”
And then explained, all teary-eyed:
“My mother’s in a jam.”
Honkering Down
In the grocery store a snowman
Was roaming the produce rows.
It was odd, but made some sense —
He was just picking his nose.
In Her Own Hands
My father’s sister battles crime
Her official title’s scanty.
But to me she’ll always be
My beloved vigil-auntie.
This Kid Is a Chicken
A playground’s traversed by a kid.
Why is this something he did?
He crossed it (all kidding aside)
To get to the other slide.
