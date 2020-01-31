Well do I remember my maternal grandma, Mildred, making baked shrimp for our extended family, or maybe it was meatloaf, but it definitely was great and homespun, and I am going to try to put some of her love into this fine recipe for you, because the best recipes are nourished by loveTM, which is an expression I have exclusively trademarked with a little TM. But first you should know the history of shrimp because I want to be respected as an online recipe maven, “maven” being a Yiddish word, another of which is “schmendrick.”

According to fossil evidence, shrimp existed some 350 million years ago. (The history part is over. Next up, homespun humor.)

First off, I need to mention that my little one, Spencer, never could quite pronounce “shrimp” and he called it “simp,” and that is what we call it, to this day, in my house, even though Spencer is now 51. Also, it says here that female shrimp can store sperm from several males and choose which ones to impregnate herself with. If my granny Mildred could have done that, given what I’ve heard about Mildred, my dad might look a lot less like a toadstool and more like the milkman or even Errol Flynn, who Mildred met once! Just kidding! Ha-ha! (She really did meet him, though.) I am just a teensy bit dumpy, and I blame Dad and also Mildred for not being a shrimp. Ha-ha. No, I really do. (No, I don’t!)

But enough about me. Here is what I look like, though. (Sorry!) You should watch me prepare baked shrimp in this short 27-minute video featuring photos of rivers and streams and oceans and estuaries, which are places where shrimp tend to congregate, according to Wikipedia.

I’ll wait right here. Warning: You won’t be able to prepare my baked shrimp without watching the video, though it won’t tell you everything you need to know. Also, there is a soundtrack, for which I thank FreeSoundtracks.com.

Back already? Okay, here’s where I start using semicolons; semicolons have been employed by serious, respected, sophisticated writers, such as me and Jean-Paul Sartre, who was French, which is in France, which is a country in Europe. Fun fact: Did you know that French people never pronounce the last sound in a word? They WRITE the sound, but they don’t pronounce it! For example — I am not kidding you — they would pronounce “baked shrimp” as “baked shrim.” Then they would make some snotty nasal sound, like “gnnnn,” like they were noodling around on a kazoo, even though there is no pasta in this recipe. Anyway, I am not kidding. The French would pronounce “moose” like “moo.” I am not kidding.

But this is not about beef (ha-ha), and it is not a French recipe. It is a good old American recipe for baked shrimp, and here it comes. Maybe you want to write it down because, I don’t know about you, but my computers crash a lot. Maybe it is the Яussians!

So. Here is what you have all been waiting for: Take some shrimp and put it in a pan and bake it. And voilà, you have baked shrimp just like Grandma used to make.

Next week: How to cook a watermelon.

