You are thinking that someone as slovenly as I am must be a pain to live with. Ordinarily that would be true, but, in a stroke of good luck, my girlfriend is a kindred spirit. When Rachel once put on pants for work and found they were way too loose at the waist, she solved the problem by visiting a tailor cinching them tighter with an office binder clip. Likewise, when she got a couple of upper thigh holes in another pair of at-work pants she went to a tailor again fixed them with duct tape. No, she didn’t put the pieces of tape on the outside of the pants — that would have been inelegant and unstylish — she put them unobtrusively on the inside of the pants, each covering one of the two holes. The only problem was that this put the sticky parts on the outside, directly across from each other, meaning they tended to stick together when walking, making a snowpants sound. A dedicated kluger must make accommodations and allowances.