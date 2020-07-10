I knew immediately what this was: conjunctivitis, or pinkeye. It’s a common condition that tends to run its gooey, itchy, sticky, crusty course and then disappear, and is usually no cause for concern. Accordingly, I remained unconcerned for another 2 1/2 full minutes, by which time I had gone downstairs in my underwear, fired up my computer, and, just out of curiosity, just to be sure, looked for a Google nexus of “pinkeye” and “covid-19.” This was a connection I considered preposterous until right then, when I discovered from news reports that very morning that doctors were reporting a new diagnostic marker, a statistically significant link between having the deadly virus and having albino-hedgehog eyes. That is when I decided I was dying.

I had been feeling kind of lousy for weeks, roughly from the time the news got really bad about the extent of the spread of the virus. I slept almost nonstop for 10 days, parsimoniously parceling out my awake times to eat, go to the bathroom and do my columnist’s job half-assedly. (Yes, I am long over that, thank you very much.) Extreme fatigue is a known thumbprint of the disease, as are headaches, which I also had, and bleeding gums, ditto. Another thumbprint: My dreams had become so vivid that at one point I woke my girlfriend, wanting to know who was screaming in the street. Dutifully, Rachel listened, peered out the window, considered the evidence and diagnosed: “No one.”

Then … pinkeye.

I emailed my symptoms to a friend of mine who had suffered through the virus and recovered. Realizing I was probably overreacting, I told him I figured I had maybe a 40 percent chance of being infected; after all, I wasn’t coughing or spiking a fever. My friend, who had become something of an amateur expert on covid-19, told me, instantly, the way friends do, that he believed I was wrong. “It’s probably more like 70 percent,” he said. He wasn’t kidding. He advised me to try to buy a pulse oximeter, if I could find one. It is a medical device that tells you how much oxygen is in your blood. You use this to determine when it is time to go to the hospital, put yourself in the hands of qualified professionals, and expire.

The oximeter search took two days; they seemed harder to find than a 1909 Honus Wagner. In the end, because of the sort of over-duplication of effort inspired by panic, Rachel and I wound up with two of them. One, obtained through a sketchy-seeming international medical website, has only Japanese writing on the box. For all I know, it is an enema.

Yes, yes, I am famously a recovered hypochondriac. I even wrote a book about it. So it became important to me to not seem to be backsliding — meaning that despite all of this, I acted as though nothing was wrong, except for the fact that I quarantined myself from Rachel in our home for two weeks, which got pathetic, such as when I tried to console myself by imagining that I was able to smell her hair from across a room.

Anyway, you probably know where this is going. The symptoms ebbed and went away. What did it mean? Did it mean, as I suspected, that I had been one of those people who contracted and survived a case that never approached life-threatening?

Just this week, for the first time, I got a chance to find out. I took an antibody test, which would show if I had ever had covid-19.

It came back clean. Not a trace. The pinkeye, apparently, was coincidental. The exhaustion? The dreams? Both probably attributable to anxiety over, say, the impending death of civilization. The bleeding gums? Well, what with all the existential panic, I suspect I hadn’t been brushing as much as I should.

So, everything is great now. Except the virus is returning nationwide, with a vengeance. And now I know I have no antibodies, which makes me a sitting duck. So I am trying to remember good oral hygiene, practice social distancing and holding on to both oximeters, even the enema one.

