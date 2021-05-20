Full transparency: OnBuy has represented itself as the European competitor to Amazon, which in turn owns IMDb. Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, the richest man on Earth, who also owns The Washington Post, which employs me. If he wanted to, Mr. Bezos could fire me at any moment and probably see to it that I could never find employment anywhere again except in one of his warehouses as a toilet-seat technician. Conversely, should he have reason to be pleased with my work, Mr. Bezos could reward me with a half-scale replica of the Chartres Cathedral built entirely of 17th-century solid gold doubloons. But I am not going to let this influence me. I am going to deal only in facts, such as the true historical detail — this is part of “Superbad’s” official backstory — that the screenplay was created by two horny 13-year-old boys. I agree that “Superbad” is a timeless classic, a profound cinematic allegory about how war is a direct, compensatory consequence of middle-aged male sexual insecurity in conflict with overweening lust; we are left to ponder the Freudian question of how an allegedly omnipotent and benevolent deity could plague humanity with such a calamitous collision of id and superego.