Though I am an atheist, I am not without respect for people of faith — even fanatics, who despite some shortcomings have an impressive zeal. Tomás de Torquemada, for example, may have burned, stretched, hanged and disemboweled unbelievers, but he had nice hair and everyone agrees he was impressively persuasive. So I decided to give this charismatic dream theory a shot, using my own recent dreams, which tend to be stultifying, anxiety-soaked, self-loathing and embarrassingly banal. For a week I kept a pen and notepad next to my bed, for instant retrieval before the dreams disappeared from memory.

Here is my true report, followed by my prophesies.

Day 1: I was a student at Harvard on the first day of a semester, and was at the registrar but was confused by the process and signed up for classes I didn’t want, in ballet and gastroenterology. Then I tried to find my dorm room but got lost and wound up in a bad neighborhood, heckled by scary-looking street people who made fun of my mustache.

Day 2: I was at a county fair with Bill Hader, the snarky former SNL star. When I looked down, I realized, apparently for the first time, that I had a prosthetic right leg. It had been amputated below the knee. I was also missing my left pinkie finger. This troubled me greatly, but Bill just laughed at my predicament, cracking wise. “I see that you’re stumped,” he said.

Day 3: I realized to my horror that my son had shriveled to the size of a hamster and was near death because I had forgotten to give him his baby formula for two months. I woke up in a cold sweat, until I remembered my son is 36.

Day 4: I was at a butcher, ordering my favorite cut of meat, tri-tip steak. He took out a slab and, before I could object, whacked off every morsel of fat. Indignantly, I told him fat was the tastiest part and I wanted one with the fat still on, but he told me, apologetically, that he could lose his “license” if he gave it to me because eating fat was now against the law in the District of Columbia.

Day 5: I was back at Harvard, this time as head of the journalism department. I confronted the president of the university, reporting that my department was vastly underfunded and that I needed an infusion of resources or would leave. It was an impassioned plea for the future of journalism. The man took this all in, patiently, nodding, and then said that he regretted he could not help me because I had apparently mistaken him for the president. That’s when I saw that beside him he had one of those cleaning carts, with a mop. He was a janitor.

Okay, those are my actual dreams, as best I remember them. Here comes the prophecy.

We start with Day 5, about a president who isn’t a president. It couldn’t be clearer; a Usurper is in the White House. The pastors’ previous prophecies suggested Trump would return. But this clearly isn’t happening. So who will save us? Bear with me.

Day 4, at the butcher, is about cutting fat, a clear signal that God feels government has gotten too bloated. Day 2, my amputations, is about cutting bone, meaning the cuts must be deep. Where will they come from? This, too, is clear: from entitlements, as revealed in Day 1, because nobody is more entitled than a White kid going to Harvard who feels threatened by street people.

But who will lead us to these ends? I was, indeed, “stumped” for a while. But then I got it, plain as day, in Day 3. My son is named Dan! The most prominent up-and-coming hard-right Republican pol in the country is also a Dan — Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas. Crenshaw opposes abortion in almost all circumstances, including rape and incest. He opposes gun control and has promoted the AR-15 assault rifle for self-defense in the home. He favors much stricter border controls, like Trump’s border wall, and hates “sanctuary cities.” He thinks Trump’s response to covid-19 was just dandy, and, possibly best of all, he is opposed to “politicizing” comedy and entertainment.

Crenshaw 2024. It’s obvious.

