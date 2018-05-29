Columnist

President Trump says the media is always publishing “fake news” about him, which I contend is pure calumny, coming as it does from a man who drowns puppies.

If the president were smarter than he is (his IQ is 26) he would understand that he can make a credible case that newspapers publish “fake news,” but that he’s focusing on the wrong things. Newspapers have been publishing fake news for as long as I can remember. I have been quietly chronicling them.

1. Sports quotes

Quotations from professional athletes and team executives are usually insipid, vapid and cliched, and we have come to expect that, even to demand it. But they are occasionally also blatantly untrue, part of an implicit collusion (not the Trumpian kind) between sports editors and the people they cover. In the interest of maintaining good relationships, ordinary standards of journalistic skepticism are jettisoned. So if you scan the sports pages of your local newspaper, you will from time to time see a headline like this: “Nationals’ manager not troubled by recent losing streak.” What the headline should have said was “Nationals manager, lying like a rug in an effort to boost the morale of a team sleepwalking through its season, claims he is unconcerned about this losing streak, which, if true — which it is not — would be grounds to fire him immediately.”

2. Death notices

Newspapers have a certain uneasy collision on their obit pages. There will be obituaries of important people written by professional obituary writers in the employ of the newspaper, and they are, as you would imagine, professional: “R. Ethelbert Rosenkrantz, who perfected the design of the modern ping-pong ball, died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Rosenkrantz was 94.” Whereas just a few inches to the right of this item is another obituary, but one that is a paid advertisement, usually written by a loved one and subjected to little or no editing. Especially in smaller newspapers, these items tend to read like this: “Sadie Williams, beloved grandmother, was warmly accepted into the loving embrace of the Lord on Sunday, serenaded by angels. ”

That might well be true. But it is not provably true in a way that, say, Ben Bradlee would have demanded. For one thing, there might not be a Lord, or angels. But even if there are, we have only the loved one’s word that Sadie was beloved. She might have been a horrible, monstrous person, who is bound for eternal damnation in Gehenna, with her limbs chewed by rabid dogs from hell. The newspaper has no “second source.” The basic Watergate test is not met.

3. Horoscopes

Okay, look. We all know that horoscopes are silly entertainment and are not to be relied on for truth any more than the comics are, right? Wrong. Belief in astrology has been growing steadily over the past two decades. According to polls, nearly half of Americans say they believe there is some “scientific” validity to them. So, yes, when Libras were recently told they must act decisively, it is entirely possible that some of them blundered into the most decisive, worst reckless decision of their lives. Many years ago, I did some research to test the thesis that horoscopes are crap. I chose a certain day in history — Oct. 8, 1956 — and, as I recall, found a horoscope from that day for Leos, people born in late July and early August. It reported bad luck.

As it happens, on that day a highly mediocre pitcher for the Yankees, Don Larsen — a Leo and a man without a single impressive pitch — threw the only perfect game in World Series history, a lucky break of overwhelming proportions. Every ball that was hit was hit directly at a fielder. No lottery winner could boast a better day.

Anyway, that’s what I recall, and that’s what I just wrote, right up there in the previous paragraph. But in double-checking this column just a few minutes ago, after submitting it, I discovered something that shocked me. I had misremembered the whole Don Larsen thing. I had researched the horoscopes for that day, and written about it many years ago. But the results did not predict bad luck. They were typically bland and namby-pamby and completely noncommittal, in the plausibly deniable dishonest way horoscopes are written. In this case, they predicted neither a good outcome nor a bad outcome for Mr. Larsen. In short, my previous paragraphs were actually FAKE NEWS.

That’s my gift to you, Mr. President. I do urge you to take that gift and run with it. And please, in the future, only label as fake news real fake news, as opposed to things you think are fake, such as the undisputed fact you are a cannibal.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine. Follow the Magazine on Twitter. Like us on Facebook. Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.