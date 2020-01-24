Similarly, the Titans are fierce, but they are said to be trapped underground in Tartarus. They’d have to forfeit every game as no-shows.

The Redskins are defeated by the Cowboys because history famously repeats itself.

The Cowboys have guns with six bullets, meaning they might take out the first six charging Lions or Panthers. Good luck on number seven.

Quickly eliminated are the Giants, and other teams of mere homo sapiens.

Packers: “Hi, I am a meatpacker. Behold my blue-collar toughness.” “Noted! Well, I am a Bengal tiger and, urp, it turns out you were HALF right. You were meat.” Ditto for the similarly just-plain-human Texans, Chargers, Steelers, Raiders, Buccaneers and Patriots. (Note: Patriots would have no choice but to forfeit one game: Are they going to beat up Eagles?) The Chargers, believe it or not, are probably merely men with credit cards — the team’s former owner, Barron Hilton, who chose the name, also owned Carte Blanche credit card company. Plus, the Chargers are Light Brigade doomed.

The Dolphins are a special case. In this alternate world, their home games are obviously played in a huge swimming pool, and they win them all. But on the road, on land, they are pathetic flip-floppers. They go 8-8 for the season and miss the playoffs.

The Jets sound loud and mighty, but they’d be fatally susceptible to bird strike. They fall to the Falcons, Eagles, Cardinals, Ravens or Seahawks. All the birds subsequently lose to larger predators.

Remaining viable: the large animals. Who wins a brawl among the Lions, Bengals, Broncos, Panthers, Jaguars, Bears, Rams and Colts? Big-animal fight superiority has been debated online among experts, and the consensus seems to be ... the grizzlies. Only they have the size and stamina and sheer badassedness to withstand a protracted battle.

In the Super Bowl, the Bears will be playing the last team standing, the Saints. I consulted my friend Candida Moss, an expert on saints. She confirmed that saints can visit the Earth as often as they wish, such as every Sunday. Their supernatural powers are fearsome, and they have the theoretical ability to inflict injuries and then cure them afterward, remaining saintly. Some, like Simon the Apostle, carry the weapons that martyred them — and he was cut in half by a giant, horrifying saw. Saint Lawrence carries the white-hot gridiron (!) on which he was roasted. Saint Agatha carries her severed breasts on a plate; what opposing player would even get near her?

But they’d just be benchwarmers. The Saints would have to send only one man onto the field, Moss says. Saint Francis of Assisi, becalmer of animals. He turns the Bears docile. When on offense they meekly hand Francis the ball and hibernate as he strolls through them to the end zone, time and again.

The Saints win the Supe, 615-0.

Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com.

