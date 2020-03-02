AD

Ten days before the show was to air, Liza called me on speakerphone to go over some final details. She was with a guy named Peter Schweizer, who was apparently another producer on the show. Sounded smart. After we got off the phone, I stopped dead in my tracks and my eyes narrowed suspiciously, Columbo-style. I realized I had recognized that name, Peter Schweizer, from somewhere, and the context wasn’t good. So I took to the Internet, and here he was: Peter Schweizer, a man who is, essentially — and I don’t mean to be overly dramatic — Satan’s evil stepfather.

Peter Schweizer, the Internet informed me, is an editor of Breitbart, the hard-right website that is famously xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and racist. (Actual headlines: “Fat Shaming Works,” “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy,” and “Bill Kristol: Republican Spoiler, Renegade Jew.”) Schweizer also writes books with a comically righty ideology: “Makers and Takers: Why Conservatives Work Harder, Feel Happier, Have Closer Families, Take Fewer Drugs, Give More Generously, Value Honesty More, Are Less Materialistic and Envious, Whine Less ... and Even Hug Their Children More Than Liberals.”

Just to be sure I had the right guy, I cross-checked Peter Schweizer’s Wikipedia entry with the respected entertainment website IMDb. The guy in both photos was the same. Same wife. Same credit as executive producer of “48 Hours.”

As an unreconstructed liberal, I felt like Simon Wiesenthal discovering he had inadvertently partnered with Mengele.

I called Liza, asked her if she was alone. “Yes,” she said. “WHY AM I WORKING WITH PETER SCHWEIZER?” I said, trying to seem composed but sounding like a Madagascar hissing cockroach. I heard an intake of breath over the phone, and she said, stiffly, that she’d have to get back to me. I theorized that Satan’s evil stepfather had just walked into the room (and that surmise proved to be true).

Meanwhile I called my editor, Tom the Butcher. He was surprised but said he couldn’t imagine how it could matter, given that the story they were doing was apolitical. What an idiot. I explained that that was merely what they told me they were doing. For all I knew they were mining my interviews for “sound packets,” syllables that could be strung together to have me say anything, such as “I pistol-whip children for the fake-news Washington Post.”

“Can you get out of it?” Tom asked. “I don’t know,” I said, panicking.

Liza called back. I told her my concerns. Peter, she noted dryly, spells his last name with a T in there.

She summoned him. He looked at the IMDb site.

“That’s not me!” he said. “That’s not my wife!” he said, sounding like the Talking Heads song.

It turns out IMDb had conflated two people into one. It had completely omitted the real Peter Schweitzer with his multiple Emmy Awards and whatnot.

I wrote this column in advance. The show based on my book is scheduled for mid-March. It is about a dreadful murder that led to a successful heart transplant. I’m sure the segment is going to go swell. But if at one point there has been some herky-jerky audio in which I say, “I’m afraid of how great President Trump is, so I lie about him,” Liza is going to have some explaining to do.

