Back in the 1950s, there was little or no “vaccine hesitancy” to the inoculation against polio. That is because, back then, people trusted science. We were on the brink of the Space Age. We had conquered smallpox. Today a substantial subset of people seem to regard science as the equivalent of necromancy or alchemy, or, like, Rumpelstiltskin. Anthony Fauci, a doctor who has literally — you can look this up — saved hundreds of thousands of lives, is regularly portrayed by the idiots as some sort of maniacal dictatorial quack, a cross between Hitler and surgeons from the 16th century (you can also look this up) who would operate on mentally ill people to remove, from their brains, the “stone of madness.”