It became a race to get past him without swerving wildly across lanes of traffic. I wound up having to brake to get behind him to hit my exit. I wondered, what kind of an idiot does something like that, and then I realized exactly what kind of an idiot, and it was a slap-to-the-forehead revelation. It was about our current situation.
He was exactly the kind of an idiot who is an anti-vaxxer. Absolutely certain of his “right” to do something, and obnoxiously protective of it, and oblivious to the damage he might be causing.
“Vaccine-hesitant” is the expression of the day, used pretty much universally, including by news organizations, which are not ordinarily prone to euphemism, although some will still write about how an animal was “put to sleep,” which is a somewhat more pleasant sounding way of saying what it really means. I keep waiting for someone to write “sent to live on a farm in the country.”
The principle behind “vaccine-hesitant” seems to be that giving offense to these ignorant people might result in greater social disruption, civil war, etc. — that if we got these people really mad, they might start indiscriminately coughing or vomiting or wiping their noses on strangers. To me it is a ridiculous euphemism, the way you might refer to cannibals as “practitioners of nontraditional culinary adventuresomeness.” I propose, instead, as I have just made clear, “idiots.” (Some people — those with legitimate medical or religious reasons to hesitate — are hereby officially exempted from contempt.)
Back in the 1950s, there was little or no “vaccine hesitancy” to the inoculation against polio. That is because, back then, people trusted science. We were on the brink of the Space Age. We had conquered smallpox. Today a substantial subset of people seem to regard science as the equivalent of necromancy or alchemy, or, like, Rumpelstiltskin. Anthony Fauci, a doctor who has literally — you can look this up — saved hundreds of thousands of lives, is regularly portrayed by the idiots as some sort of maniacal dictatorial quack, a cross between Hitler and surgeons from the 16th century (you can also look this up) who would operate on mentally ill people to remove, from their brains, the “stone of madness.”
Anyway, I do not mean to be overly critical of idiot anti-vaxxers just because some other idiot tried to cut me off on the highway. That would not be good journalism. I am merely saying that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and seemingly at the mercy of incredibly stupid people who are so medieval they won’t be happy until a hollow-eyed man with black crummy teeth in a burlap robe is wandering the streets clanging a bell and yodeling, “Bring out your dead.”
