I had a joke about one of those bop bag punching dolls, but it didn’t go over.

I have a joke that only Jews would get, but תותבשב דבוע אל הז.

I had a joke about Muhammad, but now I can’t picture it.

I have a joke about The Washington Post, but not everyone gets it.

I had a joke about a rotting squirrel, but the dog ate it.

I had a joke about genetic defects in Dalmatian dogs, but it fell on deaf ears.

AD

I have a joke about Dempster Dumpsters, but it stinks.

I have a joke about inflection points, but it’s been overused.

I have a joke about a wrecking ball, and it brings down the house.

AD

I had a joke about belly flopping, but it fell flat.

I have a joke about FDR, but it’s lame.

I have a joke about Bonnie and Clyde, but it’s full of holes.

I have a joke about premature ejaculation, but I think it’s too soon.

I have a joke about myself, but it’s pretty old.

I have a joke about brassieres, but I had to pad it.

I had a joke about auto-correct, but I ducked it up.

I have a joke about Ted Kaczynski, but it bombs.

I had a joke about Khloe Kardashian, but it didn’t work at all.

AD

I have a joke about neuropathy, but it’s insensitive.

I had a joke about a drunk in a hotel, but it lost the room.

I had a joke about the Anschluss, and it won the room.

I had a joke about covid, but nobody I knew got it.

I had a joke about Jack the Ripper, and it killed.

I had a joke about Mike Tyson, but it came back to bite me.

AD

I had a joke about a fart, but it escaped me.

I had a joke about an Acme® bomb, but it fizzled.

I had a joke about dyslexia, but I misread my audience.

I had a joke about Tom the Butcher, but he cut it because he is an idiot.

I had a joke about Bill Buckner, but I booted it.

I had a joke about New Jersey Gov. McGreevey, but it came out badly.

AD

I had a joke about golf, but it was a stupid, boring waste of time.

I had a joke about a poorly designed blimp, but it went over like a lead balloon.

I had a joke about diapers, but it was too dirty.

I had a joke about “Finnegans Wake,” but it made no sense.

I have a joke about Trump’s complexion, but it is off-color.

I have a joke about my covid test, but I won’t know if it’s okay for another 17 days.

I have a joke about math, but it’s problematic.

I had a lousy joke about the election, but I fixed it.

AD

I have a joke about the Australian Outback, but it boomeranged.

I tried to write a joke about overuse of Viagra, but I couldn’t get it down.

I had a joke about having a joke, but so did everyone else.

Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.