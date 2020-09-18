So those are bad, but they at least sort of did what they were intended to do, if ineptly. The Coke quenched your thirst, and the car moved, and the clock ticked and usually didn’t burn you to death.

I learned about the worst product ever made through a slick ad on Twitter. I knew immediately this was a product I had to have. I had to have it so much that when I realized the first company would not deliver it for two weeks, I ordered one more from Amazon (overnight delivery!) (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, a disclaimer we run after every mention of Amazon, for all I know even the river in South America) and then a third, just to be sure, because it was sold at a slightly higher price, which seemed to promise quality. You get what you pay for, right? The online reviews looked great.

You know how when you drink a cold beer or cold soda, the experience is half-ruined because the flow of liquid into your mouth is impeded by the small opening through which you must imbibe? You sort of have to suck it, like a baby. The way to pure enjoyment is first pouring it into a wide-mouthed mug, but doing that is a hassle, and creates just another thing to wash. So you wind up eschewing the glass and accepting the imperfection of the dribble into your mouth.

The product I bought is a can opener advertised as being able, with a simple twist of the wrist, to remove the entire top of the can in one swell foop! Your can has instantly become that wide-mouthed mug! No dishes to wash! It is sold under several names, including “Topless Can Opener” and “Smart Corkscrew,” which is particularly misleading inasmuch as there is no cork, and no screw, and as you will see, it is roughly as smart as a pimple.

I have two of these products now, and am waiting for the third. They look identical: Flat gray discs with cutters. You put them on the top of the can, squeeze and twist.

Here is what happens when you do: The top does not come off, and often, as you are grunting and squeezing and twisting to attain the necessary (and apparently physically impossible) torsion, the can explodes, usually near the bottom where the pressure you have exerted crumples the can until it loses its structural integrity, and rips. The first time I tried, on a can of Heineken, I wound up licking the beer out of the bottom of the can as it fizzed out through a hole the size of a cat sphincter.

The glowing reviews online? Further laserlike inquiry missing from my initial search revealed that many of them were for other products marketed by the same company, products like kitchen scales. I discovered another trove of reports about the can cutter from highly critical reviewers, several of whom observed that after grunting and twisting and squeezing and twisting and getting it to sort of work, their beers were filled with aluminum shavings. Someone else wrote: “A neat idea more poorly executed than a baby giraffe’s first step.”

A friend tried the second one we got, and after grunting and twisting and squeezing for quite a while, she brought it to me triumphantly. The can had not exploded, though it was dented profoundly. The top had a small slit in it through which beer would dribble. I sighed and popped the top, using the ready-made, factory-issued pop-top tab. Sometimes, in life, you have to give up your dreams.

