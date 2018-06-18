On the day I am writing this, President Trump has just pardoned Dinesh D’Souza, the noted conservative provocateur, election-law felon and all around rotter. People are speculating that the president has more blatantly political pardons up his sleeve, to hamstring the Russia probe (Paul Manafort? Mike Flynn?), to tip his hat to fellow celebrity moguls (Martha Stewart?), or, you know, just generally to mess with our heads (John Wilkes Booth?).

While it is true that presidential pardons are exercises of virtually absolute power, they tend to be more symbolic than functional, since the miscreants are seldom if ever still being punished. Ordinary people like me have the same symbolic power. Accordingly, I hereby pardon:

1. The three people who, at various stages of my life, to my subsequent extreme detriment blithely told me the vicious lies that (a) “dancing is easy,” (b) you “just feel the music and move to it” and the vilest lie of all, (c) “nobody is going to be looking at you.” Prior to my generous pardon, these people were going to rot in hell.

2. Bill Mazeroski, who ruined my childhood.

3. Alan Menken, the brilliant musical composer whom I knew at NYU when he was so weirdly intense that he listened only to Charles Mingus albums and who I figured would burn himself out by age 22, tops, but who has since written music for more than a dozen smash hits including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid,” and who has eight gold statuettes, and whose level of fame, and yearly income, have each been conservatively calculated to be 345,908 times what mine is.

4. The college history professor who once told me — for a dumb old Thanksgiving feature story I was working on as a young reporter — that the menu for the very first Thanksgiving, back in 1621, with Squanto, etc., probably did not include turkey but probably did include dog. My heart raced. This would have gotten me, at the age of 22, onto the front page of every newspaper in the United States, probably accompanied by a photo of Lassie. Had it checked out. Which it didn’t.

5. My friend Leon, who once sold me his car for what seemed like a good price until I discovered it was just past its warranty and had a faulty “brain,” a proto-primitive computer system designed so badly that when it shut down, which happened regularly, all systems flatlined and the car slowly rolled to a stop, its steering column locked in whatever position it happened to be in, which once meant having to slam on the brakes to avoid arcing ever so gently over the side of a suspension bridge.

6. My friend and co-worker Jonathan, who in 1987 sold me his used Kaypro II computer for $1,500, a gargantuan amount of money for a machine that had all the raw computing power of a 2018 hearing aid. It’s not like he didn’t know better. Jonathan went on to leave journalism and become one of the first executives at AOL, back when that got you instantly rich. Jonathan, you are hereby pardoned by me, just like Marc Rich was by Bill Clinton. Send me cash in a suitcase, please.

7. My editor, Tom the Butcher, who refuses to let me write all of my columns about my horrible cat, Barnaby.

8. My horrible cat, Barnaby.

No, I withdraw that last one.

