My lie is in the “Education” section. I wrote “NYU, 1968 – 1972. Major in psychology, minor in English.” That is true, but only as far as it goes. Because I noted that my stay at the school lasted four years, a prospective employer was entitled to assume that I graduated. I did not. I dropped out with three credits to go, almost visibly ablaze on drugs and with disturbingly inchoate plans to make a career starving in journalism. My second omission was not noting that my class transcript — which I never submitted unless it was demanded, in which case I was toast — included a mash-up of F’s that, via shameless campaigns of whining, I’d negotiated to be adjusted to “withdrawals” and “incompletes.” My decent-seeming GPA of 3.2 was a red-speckled ziggurat of desperation and deception.

I am confessing to this so I am ethically free to address the latest mini-scandal in the Trump administration, involving résumé enhancement.

AD

AD

This new mini-scandal involves a high-level state department official, Mina Chang, who enhanced her résumé when seeking an even higher office. She brought to her job interview a reproduction of a Time magazine cover featuring her face, which was accurate only in the sense that she, indeed, has a face. Time never put her on its cover. But mostly her enhancements were more familiar and pedestrian: exaggerating her education, prior work experience, charity work, etc. She resigned when it all came out. If you are like me, at this point red flags are flapping and you are thinking, Whoa, whoa — right? You are thinking, Why was she so unambitious and uncreative and boring? Once you’ve lied, you’ve already exposed yourself to risk. Why not just absolutely go for it?

Suggested résumé enhancements:

Under Special Skills: Sunshine actually comes out of my butt.

AD

AD

Under Work Experience: This one is tricky. You tailor each résumé individually to reflect the job for which you are applying. For example, if you are seeking a job as an actress, you could claim that there is actually no Meryl Streep — that you have played her in all her movies. Or if you are applying for a job in the Trump administration, you could strongly imply that you are Vladimir Putin.

Under Awards: Claim that you won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize but returned it on condition it be awarded to Malala Yousafzai.

Under Achievements: “Discovered more than 300 uses for the peanut.” “Was a member of SEAL Team 7, which went back in time and shot Osama bin Laden’s even-worse older brother when he was a baby.”

AD

And finally, you hedge your bets. Maybe you’ll be found out. In case you are, you will have spun it adroitly: Say you invented and perfected and popularized the “enhanced résumé.”

Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.

AD