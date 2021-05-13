I am writing today with some ideas for your “gender reveal” party. That is the glorious day on which you gather your friends and relatives and colleagues to brag in a reckless, melodramatically kinetic way about your astounding accomplishment of having found out what your baby’s genitalia will look like (though in comically miniature form). And sure, it can be argued that each such celebration is driven by bigotry, since your reveal is, by design, a celebration of the wonderfulness of this binary detail, ergo, a rejection of the alternative. If it were NOT in fact a joyous reveal — if it were an either/or-but-who-really-cares-we’re-just-happy-to-be-here announcement — that would underscore the blinding stupidity of the entire event, and the very industry of ostentatious American self-celebration, as we know it, would collapse in an acrid stew of its own vapidity. So ... it’s a girl! Yaaay! We definitely dodged a bullet there!