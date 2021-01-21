Corinne is 74, a retired computer systems analyst. She lives in New Hampshire. She seemed to know why I was calling because she anticipated my question.

“Thank you, Donald,” she said.

We were talking two days after Donald Trump had essentially committed treason by inciting a mob to violent insurrection against the U.S. government, thereby cementing himself pretty clearly as the worst president in American history, moving Corinne’s great-great-great-grandpa out of that conversation.

AD

AD

Corinnne is a realist. “I acknowledge Mr. Johnson is not beloved by history,” she said. “He didn’t have the personality to deal with the complexities of his time.”

“He also had really bad hair,” I said. His tonsure looked like it had been fashioned by an impostor barber with a toenail clipper.

“Those were the styles of the time,” she sniffed, defensively. She is feisty. She feels her ancestor has been treated a little unfairly. His impeachment, she said, was over a trivial matter (it was), and he held fast to his principles, however wrongheaded, showing the sort of gumption lacking in some other presidents.

Fred Pierce, 58, a successful businessman from San Diego, also reacted with a modicum of defensiveness. Fred is an exceedingly distant cousin of Franklin Pierce; specifically, Franklin was the great-grandnephew of Fred’s great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother.

AD

AD

Franklin Pierce is generally ranked lower than Johnson. Pierce was so disrespected he was the only elected president denied renomination by his own party.

He also was a Northerner unoffended by slavery. There were some other problems:

“Are you also a hopeless drooling drunk?” I asked Fred.

“Well, I am a member of the board of directors of the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma [State University] and have a wine cellar in my home. So, there’s that.”

And his relative?

“I’m not going to deny that in most circles his reputation is not high.” But it is Fred’s fervent hope that the focus on Trump’s treasonous duplicity will cause a charitable reassessment of some low-reputation presidents. Pierce, he noted, did authorize the Gadsden Purchase from Mexico. It helped open up railroad routes to the West. I’ll grant him that.

AD

AD

Alas, Pierce was also partly responsible for the Dred Scott decision, which had the effect of institutionalizing slavery, the single worst ruling ever issued by a court in the United States.

Fred said: “Trump has been the worst actor, a horrible example of how to be a diplomat, and he will find his place in history.”

Nailed it. You know, that place with a toilet.

Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at wapo.st/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.