Let’s be frank. The MSM likes President Biden, if for no reason other than, to our knowledge, he has never called us liars, traitors, debtors, deadbeats, scoundrels, lunatics, pimps, etc.

Conservatives will disagree — I believe I have never written anything with which conservatives don’t disagree — but I think so far, the liberal media has been pretty evenhanded in writing about Biden. That doesn’t mean we are not rooting for the guy — it is because we understand the danger of being perceived as being “in the tank” for him. “In the tank” is an old term, popular in the MSM, that is applied to a person who has become a naive, fawning buttkisser and lickspittle. To be accused of lickspittlery particularly rankles journalists; we like to think of ourselves as swashbuckling, fearless defenders of democracy who would take on God Himself if we discovered the deity had, say, embezzled.

I’ve yet to see any cringeworthy examples of sycophancy toward Biden. In fact, it seems to me that if the media have been guilty of any bias, it’s in the opposite direction. We’ve been seeking reasons to view the guy with a jaundiced eye, and sometimes this has been a bit ... stretchy. For example, a couple of months after the election, it suddenly became popular across many media platforms — as though a signal-switch had been flipped — to pounce on the apparently developing scandal that Biden hadn’t yet held a formal news conference. Is he President Biden or President Hidin’? (Biden, at the time, was kinda busy prying out of Congress a wad of stimulus cash literally equal to the gross domestic product of Brazil.)

The most telling moment, perhaps, came when the acerbic comedian John Oliver — who, politically, is somewhere to the left of Leon Trotsky — hammered Biden for the sin of decrying anti-Asian racism. It was a strange bit of TV. In the aftermath of a horrific massacre of massage-parlor workers in Georgia, Biden had said that such bigotry was “wrong” and “un-American” and — here is where Oliver bristled — “not who we are.” To me, it seemed like a reasonable bit of rhetorical balm, an exhortation to summon the better angels of our nature, but Oliver saw it as a sniveling, sanctimonious, hypocritical lie. Historically, he said, racism is very much who we are. Oliver snarked: “I would love to visit the nation that exists in Joe Biden’s head.”

I’m still nervously awaiting the sycophancy, but there are reassuring signs that the defensive, preemptive counterprogramming is continuing. On the day I write this, the Associated Press, which has been assailed by the right as an insidiously progressive news source masquerading as nonpartisan, had noticed the administration’s latest outrage and pursued the story fearlessly.

It wasn’t clear who the culprit was, but someone was guilty of having pooped on a carpet in the White House. The AP applied all journalistic resources at its disposal to expose the culprit. There were two obvious suspects within the administration, but neither Major nor Champ were talking.

