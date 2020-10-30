Eventually, the charmingly quaint alphanumeric system was replaced by the thudding sterility of pure numbers. The sad march of civilization can be reliably traced by this. In the 1940s and ’50s we had the song “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” Glenn Miller’s elegant swing-jazz ode to a sumptuous luxury hotel in Manhattan, but in the 1980s we had “867-5309 / Jenny,” Tommy Tutone’s idiot love-bleat to a stranger whose number he seems to have discovered on the wall of a bathroom stall. (Sadly but predictably, the Hotel Pennsylvania is now a pretty dingy place that no one truly classy patronizes unless all they care about is cost. Believe me, I know. I’ve stayed there many times.) Old alphanumeric phone numbers mostly persist only as geezer computer passwords.

AD

AD

But I digress. In these fraught times, I find myself searching for a sign that our fortunes as a society are reversing, that there might yet be some goodness and decency in the future, which is when I got my Bright Idea. Can you guess what it is? I’ll tell you in two paragraphs, but first I want to establish my age so there are no doubts about just how curmudgeonly is the person whose words you are reading. It will help explain what comes later.

I remember when area codes started in common use, and I remember why certain places were assigned certain numbers. You don’t have any idea because you are not 192 years old. New York’s was 212. Los Angeles’s was 213. Chicago’s was 312. Topeka’s was 913. What did it mean? It was an artifact of the old rotary phones, where to enter a number you had to insert a finger into a hole in the dial and rotate it to the right until it hit the “finger stop” bar. Then, repeat. The higher the digit, the more distance your finger had to travel, ergo, the longer it took to dial. In apportioning the area codes, the phone company (there was only one) gave the lower numbers to the bigger cities, where, presumably, people’s time was worth more. Which explains Topeka and, say, Winston-Salem, which was 919.

So, my Big Idea. I was going to call my old, first phone number in the Bronx, and talk to whoever answered. My Spanish is good enough to understand and be understood, if needed. I would interview this person long enough to reveal our common humanity, and I would then tell his or her story with compassion; whatever differences we might have — cultural, political, whatever — would disappear with greater familiarity and understanding. Above all, we would, together, two ordinary people, prove that for all this country’s troubles, modernity does not have to be soulless.

AD

AD

So I called. And got this recording:

“The next available service specialist will be with you momentarily. They will be happy to assist you with any inquiry.” Then I was put on hold, where I remained for 22 minutes, until I hung up.

A reverse phone lookup search conducted by Washington Post researchers could not discover who owned that number or made that recording. It might be for a long abandoned site of some sort.

I called back, and this time waited for 29 minutes. Nothing. Just a machine, promising help “momentarily,” the biggest lie in the lexicon of all voice mail. It was help that would never come.

We. Are. Doomed.

Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at wapo.st/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.