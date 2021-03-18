No one at the time claimed the Tooth Fairy was real (it was mom ’n’ dad, as every mom ’n’ dad knew), but thanks to Doyle the platform for the myth — the possibility of the existence of fairies — seemed like solid forensic science. The Tooth Fairy was a plausible bit of nonsense.

I always loved the idea of the character and pursued it obnoxiously with my own children, using it as an opportunity for education. My older kid, Molly, was a bit too serious, so she had a gruff tooth fairy named “Fred.” In their epistolary correspondence, conducted night by night in messages left under the pillow, Fred made it clear that he was a paunchy, misanthropic, middle-aged man with a five o’clock shadow and a tootpick in his mouf, and years of lousy damn human experience that taught him that only kids could be trusted, if warily. He negotiated tooth prices with Molly in days-long back-and-forth communication, and she generally won, but only after showing gumption. Their final exchange was at age 7, involving Molly’s very last baby tooth, and she was angling for a major payout. She importuned Fred to notice the blood on the cuspid and to imagine the agony surrounding its expulsion from her mouth. (I have since ascertained from Molly, who is now 39, that she knew this was Dad and was manipulating him with abandon.) Molly got five bucks, and Fred let her know it was frickin’ highway robbery.

My younger kid, Dan, was a bit of a hellion, who, classically, Resisted Authority. His tooth fairy wrote to him on letterhead (computers and printers had evolved by 1989) from the office of “Bernard Fenstermann, attorney at law, and Tooth Fairy.” All of the letters read like this: “Dear Mr. Weingarten: Please accept, herein contained, 1 (One) Dollar in American currency as payment in full for 1 (One) infant molar retrieved from beneath 1 (One) pillow which itself was beneath 1 (One) human head on the night of April 3 at the following address ...”

Dan grumbled and groused about Bernard Fenstermann, Esq., with inventive vocabulary. He felt lowballed but accepted the offers grudgingly. He was outraged, if impotent. Sort of like a newspaper columnist. I was pleased.

Tragically, there was never any third kid, so I never got to try out another Tooth Fairy. I have lots of them, though, still in my noggin. (One of them, Lucretia the Tooth Fairy, is at least mildly evil. She extorts.)

Anyway, I have two grandkids now, so all is not lost. Molly will have to agree, of course, but she will. I could always sic Fred on her again. She respected him, if not me.

