Three police cruisers arrived within two minutes, as though they had been responding to a multiple-fatality accident involving cannibalism. The main officer was Sgt. Steve, whom I instantly liked, because he had a sense of irony. He looked at me; my filthy, pathetic, piece-of-crap car; the huge tow truck; the weirdly angry city employee; the lack of apparent damage; and announced his assessment — “a collision with a fixed object” — then smiled apologetically. I understood the smile. Sgt. Steve knew what he had to do, but was not thrilled with it. He had an angry city employee on his hands, and another officer, whom I will call Officer Schmuck, hulking behind him. Officer Schmuck was 132 feet tall and completely bald, bald like the missile in a ballistic missile silo. He carried himself like Kojak. He trained a flashlight on the front bumper of my car and declared that a scratch on my bumper proved I had injured the tow truck. “That scratch is approximately four years old,” I said. It was rusted. Still. I am not trying to excuse myself. There had been a tick. I admitted it.

Officer Schmuck circumnavigated my car. He found another dent, an old injury caused by another driver, that I had repaired with duct tape. The duct tape was so old it was frayed. Nonetheless, Officer Schmuck considered my 12-year-old car and declared portentously that I had a “history of collisions.”

At this point, I discretely observed to Sgt. Steve that Officer Schmuck was a schmuck, and I could see that Sgt. Steve was laughing but trying to hide it.

I asked Sgt. Steve if he understood how absurd this situation was. He did. He noted that had I collided with a private vehicle, the other driver probably would have concluded that nothing actionable had occurred, and we’d both be on our way. He examined my front bumper, and the exhaust pipe of the tow truck. Then he met my eyes. He said, “There is paint transfer.”

“I agree,” I said. “There is paint transfer.” Both of us started laughing.

Sgt. Steve asked for my driver’s license, which I gave him, and my registration, which I gave him, and my proof of insurance, which I could not find at the moment. I contend that no one ever knows where their proof of insurance is, except the sort of people you don’t ever want to have a beer with. If Sgt. Steve wants to have a beer with me he’ll have to pick up the tab. He informed me that my lapse would cost me $500.

I stopped laughing, but only for a minute, because the following thought occurred to me: I have a column here. If you do not understand this, you are not a columnist one day away from deadline.

Sgt. Steve called my car a “Vee-Hickle” three times, pronouncing the H the way police are required to do. I repeated my criticism of Officer Schmuck three times because I was trying to get a laugh out of Sgt. Steve, which I am pretty sure I achieved the third time.

At this point, I was 40 minutes late for dinner. My dining companion had sent me several texts, wondering if I was dead. She had become an object of pity at this restaurant, a Wronged Woman, so I paid for dinner even though it was supposed to be her treat. Total cost for the evening: $600.

When I got home I reflected on the contrasting ways that two of D.C.’s finest had responded to the incident. I decided to send Sgt. Steve an email thanking him for treating me with respect and a sense of humor. However my email was rejected by the city computer server for “vulgarity.” I had to rewrite the email three times to finally pass muster. To give you an idea of the creativity that required, my last version included the sentence, “What the petunia was that all about?”

Sgt. Steve sent a polite response. As for Officer Schmuck, well, he can go begonia himself.

