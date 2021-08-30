Elaine is definitely a mouse. I have decided she is female — misogyny alert — because she seems to have feminine characteristics. She is darned cute and quite resourceful, and most important, she doesn’t seem to give a crap about what people think. She may well have a full family of meece under the stove, in which case she is both a feminist and a mom, because she selflessly protects them — I have never seen one — and forages for food for them at personal risk. She also is fearless: She will boldly make noise scuffling through things, knowing she is revealing herself and not caring. (If there is a husband mouse, he probably spends his days watching porn and drinking beer drippings.) Recently, Elaine brazenly ran out from under the sofa to try to find some morsel of food — I had left a jar of fig jam uncovered on the living room floor, so this was not a completely insane notion. Then Elaine noticed that Rachel was watching her, and didn’t care. Rachel didn’t care either; she opened a new window on her computer; she was working and didn’t want any distraction. They are women, living together in a man’s world, and winning. There are no “eeks!” in this house.