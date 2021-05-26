Rachel and I were dog-sitting for Chris and Andrea, Rachel’s brother and sister-in-law. I will not embarrass them by speculating what their rent is, though it is probably about $275,000 a month plus utilities. It is a very attractive apartment except for the rusted old car on cinder blocks in the hallway outside the bathroom. It is actually a washer-dryer, the front panel of which has been removed, exposing the innards. That’s because it would be tedious to remove the panel after every use to tinker with the faulty mechanism. In front of it is a large, bulbous rubber “ear syringe.” It is designed to flush wax out of your ear, but in this case is repurposed to drain excess water out of the dryer so it doesn’t just sit there and stink. When the machine is operating, it emits a penetrating whine, like a dentist’s drill.