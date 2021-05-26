This is extremely desirable real estate, loomed over by an enormous, handsome bridge, the 59th Street Bridge, a.k.a. the Queensboro Bridge, a.k.a. the Ed Koch Bridge, but best known as the Feelin’ Groovy Bridge, and the only thing wrong with this whole setup is that you cannot drive onto the island from the bridge. You can only drive over the island on the bridge. If you are in Manhattan and want to get to Roosevelt Island, you have to go miles out of your way to Queens first, then approach the island from a different bridge. It is this giant tease, as though someone built Carnegie Hall but forgot to put doors on it.
Rachel and I were dog-sitting for Chris and Andrea, Rachel’s brother and sister-in-law. I will not embarrass them by speculating what their rent is, though it is probably about $275,000 a month plus utilities. It is a very attractive apartment except for the rusted old car on cinder blocks in the hallway outside the bathroom. It is actually a washer-dryer, the front panel of which has been removed, exposing the innards. That’s because it would be tedious to remove the panel after every use to tinker with the faulty mechanism. In front of it is a large, bulbous rubber “ear syringe.” It is designed to flush wax out of your ear, but in this case is repurposed to drain excess water out of the dryer so it doesn’t just sit there and stink. When the machine is operating, it emits a penetrating whine, like a dentist’s drill.
The tenants only briefly complained about this and then shut up because this is New York and — I want to emphasize this — they scored a place on Roosevelt Island! With a washer-dryer! Like everyone else here, they are just happy to be alive.
All in all, it was a strange visit. Toward the end of a year-long pandemic, New York seemed ... wrong. I am not naive about these things — New York was the city of my birth and early adulthood, and years ago I learned that Thomas Wolfe was right when he said that you can’t go home again. That’s because reality battles with memory and kicks the crap out of it. When I went to visit the house I lived in from birth to 3 years old, I looked forward to rediscovering the front steps, which I remember with awe as a balustraded white staircase like the one Shirley Temple danced down with Bojangles Robinson, a curving colossus of Himalayan proportions that I had to crawl up. It turned out to be four shallow steps high, a total ascent of 14 inches.
But this visit was really strange. It seemed paranormal. Even the wildlife seemed to know something was awry. On Roosevelt Island is a famed cat sanctuary, erected by cat lovers many years ago. It once housed many strays, but these days they seem to be gone. It is filled with very irate and irritated geese. Where’d the cats go? Unclear. How’d the geese get there? Who knows? Did the geese eat the cats? Just my speculation. But the honkers are in charge and told us, loudly, to get the hell out of there, and we did.
The strangest thing happened at a Midtown restaurant, where we were dining in a row of those hastily constructed cute, cozy street sheds with chairs and tables, carpentered early in the pandemic to give diners at least the faint illusion of safety. I asked our waiter what his favorite pandemic story is. He said there was a lot to choose from, and it took him nearly an hour, sifting the bizarre from the truly bizarre, before he came up with the winner.
There was some sort of explosion in the building across the street, he said, which the diners took in stride — this is the season of the Black Death, after all — until the rats started scrambling for their lives. They emerged from the building and thudded down the streets, many dozens of them, huge and scared, descending on the cute, cozy, safe dining sheds. They swarmed under and into the sheds. Some people tried to lock the beasts out as they scrabbled at the door. Other people fled screaming into the streets, where more rats — freaked out and moving fast — swarmed at their ankles. Some of the rats stayed for days, seeking shelter in the sheds. “One still lives in the first shed,” the waiter said. “We leave her alone. Her name is Sally.”
We think he was kidding about that last thing but weren’t sure. Anything seemed possible.
