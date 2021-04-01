Now, I know what you are thinking. You are thinking: How can I get one of those? And the astonishing answer is that you can! You merely have to know the day you were born, and that is the day that is, and will always be, your birthday!

Now, I know what you are thinking. You are thinking: Wait a minute! Doesn’t that make a birthday a moronic thing to celebrate, since every living human being has one, regardless of their goodness, or their accomplishments? For example, Adolf Hitler had a birthday. It was April 20.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So, that is what you are thinking. But you are wrong, since, by my calculation, confirmed by sources as august as Facebook, birthdays are a huge deal. When it is your birthday, all 7,500 of your closest friends get reminded digitally that it is your birthday, and, in a gigantic and generous and coordinated expenditure of four seconds of their time, they wish you a happy birthday. You feel validated.

I hereby apologize to Cecilia, who is a real person, and an actual puppeteer, and who does not obnoxiously observe her birthday in an ostentatious display of self-celebration the way most of the rest of you do. For the purposes of this column, she is simply a tool, an innocent vessel through whom I am expressing utter disdain for people who consider their birthdays sacrosanct, worthy of applause, simply (rhyme alert) ... because. I recently had occasion to confront these people. It was on Twitter. I explained that I felt celebrating birthdays was a ridiculous thing to do, and that I had heard of friendships destroyed by people not remembering other people’s birthdays, and — I am saying this again, for emphasis — that everyone has a birthday. Yours, for example, is Oct. 2. I have at least a one in 365 chance of getting it right, and you will be so happy.

The results of the Twitter escapade sort of astounded me. People were outraged. One guy accused me of being un-American and evil, denying people the God-given right of feeling proud on the day they have officially lived another year. This man was not alone. There were dozens more. One informed me that I am the Grinch, only worse; that I seek to sap joy from all humans and bring disrepute on everyone’s ancestors. I was flattered. I am second to none in my admiration for the Grinch.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Because you are a smart person, you are likely wondering what I think of childhood birthday parties. I am fine with them. Children are wonderful innocent creatures who have little reason, in their lives, to celebrate their accomplishments, except for such things as successfully pooping in a toilet. I do not begrudge them the birthday conceit, except that they have to understand it has to end. I propose the age of 9. I think every child’s ninth birthday should be declared the Birthday Repudiation Day. The kid gets a lot of presents, and they will be big, like a piano or an actual spaceship, but that will be it for the remainder of his or her life. It’s the day you understand your birthday means squat. If you are Jewish, this will be a more important day than your bar or bat mitzvah.

My birthday, by the way, happens to be Oct. 2, like yours. It is one of the most common birthdays, because — this is true — it biologically coincides with people having sex on New Year’s Eve. So, to me, it is a celebration of my parents that I refuse to think about and DEFINITELY don’t celebrate.

Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at wapo.st/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.