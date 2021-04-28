Meanwhile, beyond the understatements, a whole new and opposite and proactive category of baseball mealy-mouthing has arisen of late: overstatements not designed to forestall depression but to advance elation. All over, you find people being declared by their coaches, or teammates, or even fawning journos, as “the most underrated” in the sport. You would think that logically there would be one such person, or two at the most, but there are dozens, players whose self-esteem their managers are trying to boost, whether they deserve it or not. The following players are among them: the melancholy Aaron Hicks, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales. As of this writing, Aaron is batting .179, Andrew is batting .227 and Marco’s earned run average is eight. “Eight” is not actually a term generally associated with professional earned run averages. It would be as though you reported, straight faced, that you had “seven-putted” a green.