This is excerpted from Gene’s speech on June 13 accepting induction into the Hall of Fame of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

When I was first told I had been given this honor, I confess I was momentarily disappointed. In my experience, “Hall of Fame” inductions, when not in the arena of sports, tend to fall into the same category as “lifetime achievement awards,” which tend to be given compassionately, as a final sop to dentured Americans whose most recent work betrays the onset of chronic spongiform encephalopathy.

But then I read the names of some of the previous winners — giants of our profession like Ben Bradlee, David Brinkley, David Broder and Art Buchwald, which is when I realized something amazing. Their names all began with the letter B! Which was just … weird. Fortunately, I then read further — it turns out the list was alphabetized! — and saw it also included Mary McGrory and Robert Novak and James Reston and William Safire and Helen Thomas, which is when I got my slap-to-the-forehead revelation. All these people — all of them — are currently dead.

So that was really scary. But gradually I came to understand that this is a great honor, bestowed on serious professionals who have done so much to advance and distinguish our craft, which is why I need to ask the SPJ officers here: ARE YOU PEOPLE OUT OF YOUR MINDS? Do you realize what it is that I do? A casual Google search of my name and the word “poop” reveals 15,400 hits. I once did an entire piece based on the fact that there was a gynecologist in Virginia named Harry Beaver. To sum up, I’m honored, but I feel bad for my co-inductees, Martha Raddatz and Alexis Simendinger, whose names will forever be yoked to mine — like hall of famers Tinker and Evers and Chance.

Moving along. I suspect we’re all supposed to talk about the challenges facing an independent media in this particularly difficult time for the Washington press corps, and by “particularly difficult time” I am using the agreed-upon euphemism for a time when everyone is half-expecting that at any moment the president of the United States will issue federal regulations for the proper administration, to journalists, of hot-lead enemas.

My message to you today is that this, too, shall pass, like gas — and afterward we will similarly know relief, possibly in the boomerang election of a president as unlike the current president as possible — someone knowledgeable and wise and kind, like Mr. Peabody.

In the meantime, our work is cut out for us. It remains our job to speak truth to power, to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, and so forth. And while I don’t mean to take anything away from the astonishing job done so far by the media in general — and, in particular The Washington Post and the New York Times — it should be pointed out that there do seem to be a number of highly disgruntled administration officials who are leaking like a bathysphere with a doggy door, or, alternatively, like a 20-year-old cat with a urinary tract infection. I am reliably informed that to make his days manageable, David Fahrenthold has instituted a lottery system for his sources to get a phone call through to him.

In light of this, and in closing, I’d like to issue a warning to us all. Don’t let our investigative zeal taint our judgment and make us reckless. Remember always an important truth.

(Holds up a Bic pen and a four-foot broadsword.)

The sword is mightier. Let’s be careful out there.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.