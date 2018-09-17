Columnist

Today is the latest episode in my Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative series on the plight of the beleaguered customer-service representative.

Keebler Club Crackers

Me: Does your product cause hypercalcemia, which can lead to brittle bones, kidney stones, frequent urination, and confusion that can get so severe you might mistake a cup of coffee for, say, a donkey?

Pam: I am not aware of anything like that. Why do you ask?

Me: Well, I was looking at the ingredients on the box, and for calcium, instead of giving an amount per serving or whatnot, it just says “Omigod.”

Pam: It says “Omigod” on the package?

Me: Yes! I figured if you can’t even bring yourselves to say it, the amount must be really high. Too much calcium causes hypercalcemia.

Pam: Let me take a look. Please hold for a moment.

(Three minutes pass. She finds the package.)

Pam: I don’t see where it says that.

Me: It’s under Calcium. It says OMG, like kids say in their texts. Couldn’t be clearer.

Pam: Oh! I see the problem! That’s zero milligrams. It is just saying it has 0 mg based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

Me: Well, that’s confusing. Why even mention an ingredient if it has none? I mean, why not just say it has zero milligrams of strychnine?

ThermaCare HeatWraps

Me: I am looking at the package for your product, where it tells you what size heat wrap to buy based on the waist size of your trousers. The sizes are broken down into “Women’s Pant Size” and “Men’s Pant Size.” My question is, what is a “pant”?

Amelia: It is referring to the size of your pants.

Me: Right. I know what pants are, but this says “pant.” Are they referring to one-half of a pair of pants, like one leg and one butt cheek? Is my size supposed to be double that measurement? Because then these would be wraps for 68-inch waists, and they’d be waaay too big for me.

Amelia: Oh!

Me: Yeah, I mean, I don’t mean to disrespect the dead, but I don’t think even Chris Farley had a 68-inch waist. A hippo leg wouldn’t be big enough for a 68-inch waist. Maybe a giant sequoia?

Amelia: I think this is just a mistake on our part. A mistake in tense.

Me: Actually, it wouldn’t be tense. It would be, like, some other term. Pluralism? Singularity?

Amelia: Yes. I’ll forward your feedback.

Me: Numericity … ?

Heinz Yellow Mustard

Me: I just want you to know that I love your product and prefer it to all the more expensive fancy-pants mustards like Grey Poupon, and moutarde de Dijon, which you have to pronounce with a snotty nasal French accent while wearing a monocle.

Jacob: Ha-ha! No worries!

Me: Yeah, and I don’t care that your mustard is blindingly yellow, a color that does not occur in nature or even any known petrochemical exudate. Who says a condiment can’t be the color of a 1950s rain slicker?

Jacob: Right!

Me: I was just calling to suggest that you consider adding other primary colors, like orange traffic cones or neon blue Frisbees.

Jacob: Are you saying our mustard should have a little more fun colors? Bright colors are for kids, and it’s hard to get kids to like mustard, whatever the coloring. But it would work for our gelatin dessert products!

Me: Yeah! Like kids-bowling-ball red!

Jacob: Yeah!

Me: You are very enthusiastic!

Jacob:

Yeah!

