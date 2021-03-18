Splitties all lived in the city’s West End

Not many had even one Lickie friend.

The Lickies worked hard but they weren’t merry —

They’d no money to sample the yummy-tum berry

And other delights on which Splitties would spend.

Thnitt was a Splittie. He owned a nice car.

But he was a deep thinker, with vision afar.

He said that if Splitsville was ever to thrive,

For the town, over time, to even survive

The city’s two castes had to be on a par.

First, he said Lickies just needed a smidge

Of more pride in themselves, to build them a bridge

To a time of prosperity, when spirits might lift

With pride in their families, pride in the gift

Of their kids: Say, putting their art on the fridge.

Then Thnitt thought a Thought that arrived with a whoosh!

He’d noticed the city’s plush Murgatroyd bush

a ratty old thing that grew wild, but just might

Work to make Lickies and Splitties more tight.

That bush, Thnitt decided, would feel fine on the tush.

A factory rose, to make pillows for sittin.’

They were fluffy and foofy and soft as a kitten.

And Lickies and Splitties were working as one,

Side by side, brush by brush, their future’d begun

With urges to prosper they all had been bitten!

By the time old Thnitt died his stature was tall.

People were happy and having a ball.

Lickies and Splitties respected each other

They were acting like friends, like sister and brother.

All was just swell, till everything fell, at the start of last fall.

The kerfuffle began with the Lickie, McSnerdz

Who discovered that some of Thnitt’s earliest words

Condescended to Lickies. There could be no doubt

The man was a faker, a brute and a lout.

“That statue must go,” he said. “It’s for the birds.”

Lickies agreed! Splitties, not one little bit!

Curses occurred. Folks had a fit.

And then from above, way up in a cloud,

Came a big lightning bolt (It sounded real loud.)

And right there, and right then, stood M.M.M. Thnitt.

He said in a voice that was sad but dramatic,

“Expunging one’s history seems problematic”

Splitties applauded! “We knew it!” they yelled.

But Thnitt raised a hand. Their joy he quick quelled.

“McSnerdz has a point, too. He’s no fanatic.”

“My words may have sometimes been lacking in feeling.

I may have been driven by caste-conscious zeal-ing.”

Lickies applauded! Thnitt had taken their side!

Hand raised again, Thnitt said, gimlet-eyed

“That’s not the solution that I am revealing.”

Then, he was gone, with a boom, bang and squawk

And Lickies and Splitties stood there in shock.

What was he saying? What had they just seen?

What, just precisely, did that old man mean?

Was Thnitt saying simply that we needed to … talk?

“No!” screamed the Splitties in voices quite high!

“We are right! You are wrong! You all should die!”

The Lickies, they answered in similar vein.

Imprecations were flung, again and again,

And from up in the clouds came a single, sad ... sigh.

Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at wapo.st/magazine.

