For those of you unfamiliar with bidets — they are still relatively uncommon in the United States — I will give you a brief scientific tutorial: Bidets wash your tushy and, if you happen to have one, your ladypart. Then they blow you dry. They are for use after conventional toilet activities.

Some bidets are free-standing appliances that you straddle; hence the name, which means “little horse” in French. My bidet is of a newer type that replaces your toilet seat. It is technologically advanced. The water that jets out at you is warmed, as is the seat itself. Using a remote, you can control the strength and direction of the water stream with the precision of an angular-distance collimator on an artillery gun. The remote is exactly like a TV remote except no one will ever fight you for control of it. Also, unlike the TV remote, this has one button that is marked “front” and the other marked “rear.”

This thing has definitely made sheltering in place far more interesting than, say, doing jigsaw puzzles featuring photos of gazebos.

Bidets are popular in Japan, Korea and many Islamic countries — in some places, they are literally required by law, which is something I would not advise in the United States, where posses of lunatics will gather with assault weapons to protest anything that is required by law, including the use of masks for saving lives. Can you imagine the anti-bidet protests? (Placard: “Corncobs Were Good Enough For Jesus”)

For some reason, bidets are not that popular in English-speaking countries; theories abound as to why, but the consensus seems to be that the descendants of the Anglo-Saxons are more likely to resist things they perceive as “icky” than members of other cultures are, which is why, for example, the term “delicacy” exists. “Delicacy” basically means “something the English and Americans won’t eat.” The French, for example, will eat veal pancreas, calf’s brains, sheep testicles and blood.

Not surprisingly, bidets are particularly popular in France, where they are believed to have originated. There is an 18th-century painting of a French aristocrat using a hand-operated bidet; she wears ornate clothing, one of those Marie Antoinette updos the height and shape of Julia Child’s famous croquembouche ... and an expression on her face that is somewhere between sexual release and the work product of a skilled mortician going for that eternal look of inner peace.

And that brings us to the key question, the one I have been avoiding: What does using this thing feel like?

And, for journalistic reasons, I have to go there: Bidets dramatically reduce your consumption of toilet paper, so, because of shortages during the plague, the technology is said to be slowly spreading to the United States. It is my duty to describe the experience so you can make an informed decision. I will do it discreetly, by example.

Imagine that you buy a car, a really nice one. And you bring it home to show your obnoxious neighbor, Wally, who is always one-upping you, such as when you got a new refrigerator with a water dispenser in the door, and then he showed you his new refrigerator with an ice-cream maker. So anyway, you show him your spiffy new car, with state-of-the-art navigation, a Bose F1 subwoofer and a built-in vacuum cleaner. And Wally looks at the car, and looks at you, sniffs, and says:

“I have a new bidet. It caresses my butt lovingly, as though by a thousand adoring angels, bringing me peace of mind and a spotless, peerless behind.”

And you would have to punch him. Because that is what it is like. True fact: The third time I used it, while it was operating, I blissed out and fell asleep. (Don’t try that in your new car.)

