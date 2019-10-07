Anyway, I unfortunately cannot be there for this event. But if it will be helpful, and in the interests of comity and goodwill, I am submitting several likely interview questions with some suggested answers. Please feel free to pass them on to your seniors, free of charge.

Q: Why do you want to go to our school?

A: It’s the best school in a state where I am not wanted by the law.

Q: We require that students live in the dorm for their first year here. Do you have a problem with that?

A: No, so long as you allow emotional-support skunks.

Q: Can I offer you a cup of coffee?

A: Of course you “can,” but I think you mean “may,” don’t you?

Q: I was impressed by your essay.

A: Then I got my money’s worth.

Q: What is your biggest weakness?

A: I spend too much time studying.

Q:

A: Okay, okay, clown porn.

Q: What would you bring to this school?

A: Mostly just Schedule II controlled substances. None of the really hard stuff.

Q: Whom do you most admire?

A: Tough one. (Do that scale-balancing thing with your hands.) Moammar Gaddafi, Jeffrey Epstein, Moammar Gaddafi, Jeffrey Epstein ...

Q: If you were an animal, which …

A: Hey, are those pictures of your family on your desk?

Q: Why, yes.

A: Are you, like, going steady with your wife, or do I have a shot?

Q: When it comes to establishing your worldview, what newspapers and magazines do you regularly read?

A: I’ve read most of them again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media ...

Q: But, like, which ones specifically?

A: Um, all of ’em, any of ’em that, um, have, have been in front of me over all these years. I have a vast variety of sources ...

Q: Name your favorite author.

A: Who is Shakespeare, Alex?

Q: Who is your biggest role model?

A: Well, it used to be Roseanne, but she lost a lot of weight.

Q: What do you admire most about our school?

A: Which school is this again?

Q: Do you have any special skills?

A: (Slowly, silently, theatrically touch tip of tongue to left nostril.)

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Within a couple of semesters of graduating.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: If I don’t bear down and apply myself, probably right here with you, interviewing children for free.

Thanks to: Robert Schechter, Brad Levy, Mark Morgan, Cynthia Cotten, Gil Glass, Daphne Steinberg, Jon Hamblin, Francesca Huemer Kelly, Mari Russell, Anne Talley and David Sarokin.

