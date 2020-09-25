The president contends this request is not preposterous, petty or in any way morally outrageous. I suddenly agree, which is why I have now decided that under this new Trump Doctrine, you owe me money. Herein is an itemized list. I will accept direct deposit.

1. Underpants purchased in the last 30 years, my time of employment. With one or two exceptions that we needn’t go into, I state and aver that I have worn underpants during every moment that I reported and wrote for you, and that these were important to my personal comfort, and thus, my productivity. Total cost to you: $45. (Luckily for you, I don’t buy many, and keep them until they basically disintegrate. The waistbands currently have the general elastic integrity of a boiled ramen noodle.)

2. Thirty years of beer, used exclusively not for my entertainment but to establish my reputation as a tough, serious journalist who sometimes falls asleep in his own drool. Total cost to you: $35,400.

3. Circus peanuts, those orange atrocities that look and taste like Styrofoam packing peanuts soaked in corn syrup. They are great. I bought a lot of them over the years, which I contend was largely for the manic sugar rush that informs my writing style. Total cost to you: $400.

4. Thirty years of unreimbursed dental bills owing largely to Item 3. Total cost to you: $70,006.13. (This is an estimate. I added the $6.13 to make it seem more accurate. I do the same thing with my tax returns.)

5. My legal defense when the IRS comes after me for what I wrote in Item 4, needless to say, while a Post employee. Total cost to you: $24,006.13.

6. My $60 bill at a massage parlor, which I once went to for a column, demanding and receiving a neck massage, and only a neck massage, from a very puzzled young woman in a slitted, sequined cocktail dress. Yes, you already paid me for that visit out of petty cash, but the column was very good and it has become an important part of my “brand,” so I have decided you should pay me for it seven more times. Total cost to you: $420.

7. Lodging and dining during several out-of-town trips that were heretofore alleged to be “vacations.” I hereby assert and aver that during each trip, I thought deeply about work. In the past I might have considered this claim shameful, but shame, as a concept, is dead. Total cost to you: $11,506.13.

8. The cost of defending me in multiple lawsuits related to past allegations of sexual assault. (Nah, there were no lawsuits, but if there were, even I wouldn’t have that kind of gall.)

Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.

