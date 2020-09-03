He was doing quite well, his acceptance forecast

Nothing they’d asked the least did annoy him.

“Is golfing your passion?” they queried, at last.

Sure,” he said, “just as with all of us goyim.”

The Patrol Car

A cop on patrol sees a curious sight.

An elderly woman falls out of a car.

Making sure she’s okay, he takes off in flight,

The car drove right on! It was just plain bizarre.

He catches the driver, Jeffrey McGuinn.

Your wife, she fell out! Did you know, Jeff?

“No, but I’m glad,” McGuinn said with a grin.

“I thought for a moment I was going deaf.”

The Elderly Mom

A woman, at 80, gave birth to a child!

Her best friend arrived, and hugged her and smiled.

“I can’t wait to see her,” she said, love in her eyes.

“Not now,” said the mom. “We’ll wait till she cries.”

“I don’t have much time, and I won’t perturb her.

How about now — it won’t disturb her.”

“Let’s wait till she cries,” said the new mommy.

“Then you can see her. Here, have some salami.”

But the friend was insistent. “Let’s see her right now!”

The ladies were silent, the mother, somehow

Was deeply upset. She’d not been berefter.

“Okay! I’ll admit it. I forgot where I left her.”

The Talking Dog

A man who stops for gas a sign espies

That says a dog out back has quite a knack.

He speaks English, it says, and also is wise.

Though doubting this, the fellow ambles back.

And there he is: “Good day, sir,” says the hound.

The man is floored, and tells the talking creature.

His skill, his gift, could all the world astound.

“To what use have you used this brilliant feature?”

“Oh, I’m retired now but once did I work

In secret for this country’s CIA.

A dog can go where he wants and just lurk.

And overhear whatever bad guys say.”

“I’ve been to Moscow, also to Beirut

And brought back info of enormous worth.

I’d tell of more but must remain quite mute:

The details could make trouble on this Earth.”

Inside, he finds the owner of the store

And asks to buy the dog, if he will sell.

“For twenty bucks and not a penny more

He’s yours, and you can take his leash as well.”

“How can it be so little is enough?”

“He’s full of crap — he never did that stuff.”

