I bet you were just as shocked as I was to learn that Donald Trump himself had written that glowing letter signed by his doctor attesting to the overweight burger-gobbler’s phenomenal, terrific, unprecedentedly presidential A++ state of personal health — which is to say, not shocked at all.

Right. And no one seems to have cared all that much about the blatant lie. We should be outraged. If I thought I could get away with writing bogus letters about myself and having other people sign them, my life would be substantially better. It would have come in handy at all stages of my life.

April 11, 1965

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Weingarten,

To clear things up, Gene has NOT been held after school for disruptive and shocking behavior every day this month. He has been tutoring me in geometry. I’m sure you can understand the need for continued secrecy.

Mrs. Emma Fantucci, seventh-grade math

May 13, 1968

Dear Harvard,

I write in support of Mr. Gene Weingarten’s application to your fine institution. I am deeply impressed by Harvard’s willingness to consider accepting him, inasmuch as his groundbreaking understanding of quantum physics and the theoretical basis of life might challenge conventional doctrinaire philosophies espoused by lesser minds in academia. Truly, Harvard seems unafraid of exhibiting intellectual courage.

Sincerely, Stephen Hawking, Cambridge

June 12, 1973

Dear Draft Board,

This is in support of Mr. Weingarten’s application for a deferment due to a severe, intractable, and, I fear, chronic lifelong case of concupiscence. I will be his attending physician and can assure you that if he ever recovers sufficiently, we will notify the draft board immediately.

Sincerely, C. Everett Koop, future surgeon general of the United States

September 9, 1994

Dear Wells Fargo,

Regarding the accompanying loan application, I can assure you Mr. Weingarten is extremely trustworthy and qualified. I myself once loaned him $500,000, and, when his fortunes took a slight downturn, in order to pay me back exactly on time he sold several of his own organs: a kidney, an eye, two lobes of his liver, and several nonessential chunks of heart meat.

Warren Buffett

March 17, 2014

Dear Your Honor,

In your sentencing Mr. Weingarten, I urge you to consider his humanitarian service to the supporters of freedom and equality worldwide. I am not able to be specific about what he has done, for it is selflessly clandestine, but it has saved the lives, and secured the liberty, of millions of oppressed and marginalized people worldwide.

Sincerely, the Rev. Desmond Tutu, South Africa

In recent years my life has gone pretty smoothly. But I am now 66, a difficult age in a youth-oriented profession.

March 23, 2018

Dear Washington Post,

They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I think they are right. My 59-year-old mother was on death’s doorstep until she started regularly reading the work of your humor columnist, Mr. Gene Weingarten. Now she is competing in the Ironman competition and has been invited to try out for the 2020 U.S. badminton team. I fear that if Mr. Weingarten ever loses his job, my mother will relapse, and lose her life. The decision is up to you.

Belinda Reader, Cheverly

Or, even better:

May 27, 2018

Dear Marty Baron:

If you know what’s good for you — if you know where your bread is buttered — don’t fire Weingarten.

Jeff Bezos

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine. Follow the Magazine on Twitter. Like us on Facebook. Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.