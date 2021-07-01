What if this was a scam? What if they were selling … poison? You need to know this. As soon as I got home, I hatched a plan. I would submit the substance to a scientific authority, perhaps the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, to confirm it was a semi-controlled substance, analyze its strength, interrogate it for contaminants, etc. But then I realized that would take too much time. Lives, potentially, were at stake. In consultation with my girlfriend, I hatched an alternative emergency plan. It was dangerous, but the stakes were high. This is the nature of journalism. We do what we must for the public, and to win the Pulitzer Prize for public service.