The store, the guy emphasized, did not sell pot, which would be illegal, but gave it away free if you purchased other items. My eyes narrowed. What was this? A lady passerby — this is all completely true — stopped and explained. He can’t tell you this, she said, but if you buy some piece of crap for a lot of money, and they “throw in” some pot, as a “gift,” it’s perfectly legal. The guy smiled but said nothing, like a mafioso who suspects you’re wearing a wire.
This is all apparently the product of a weird loophole in a municipal law that makes it legal to have pot, smoke it, grow it, eat it, insert it into orifices, whatever you want, but not to sell it.
I had heard of this, but was unaware — this is a relatively recent development — that actual stores were opening up, the way you might sell wholesale mattresses. This store was between a 7-Eleven and an acupuncture clinic, near a shoe repair place and a nail salon. The last time I had been on that block, the pot store was not a pot store. It had sold Sprint cellphones.
(Just for the record, a “loophole” is a medieval term for one of those tall, narrow windows from which people in castles and other redoubts shot arrows at marauders but were pretty well protected from return fire. It references how you can have a seemingly impenetrable wall, but still allow things to get through. I am putting this historical information in here to establish that this is serious journalism.)
I went into the store. It was nicely appointed. The people were nice. They had many free gifts on display, including things that looked like gummy bears, but which they did not call gummy bears for legal reasons, and Oreo cookie clones, which they called “Stoneos,” also for legal reasons. They have a special deal for teachers: 15 percent off. Apparently they sympathize with teachers, who are underpaid. I agree!
I purchased an $84 lapel pin, the size of a button, and received a free gift of vegetable product that smelled extremely fragrant. I did this for you.
What if this was a scam? What if they were selling … poison? You need to know this. As soon as I got home, I hatched a plan. I would submit the substance to a scientific authority, perhaps the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, to confirm it was a semi-controlled substance, analyze its strength, interrogate it for contaminants, etc. But then I realized that would take too much time. Lives, potentially, were at stake. In consultation with my girlfriend, I hatched an alternative emergency plan. It was dangerous, but the stakes were high. This is the nature of journalism. We do what we must for the public, and to win the Pulitzer Prize for public service.
Our first step was to order pizza. We got three — black olive and shrimp, pepperoni, and three-cheese white — for scientific comparison.
I am going to summarize the results quickly. The material seemed to be genuine and unadulterated. But science requires that results be replicable, so I will repeat the experiment and report back in due time.
