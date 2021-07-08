I was on a bus recently in New York, returning to Manhattan after a fish dinner on an island near the Bronx docks, when three burly masked men boarded. They had angry-looking eyebrows and bazookas slung over their shoulders, and bomb-size wicker boxes bounced against their thighs. I tensed. For a moment, panicked, I tried to work out the pathetic mechanics of wedging myself behind the seat in front of me. Then I realized the bazookas were actually huge, marlin-ready fishing poles. Also, it soon became olfactorily evident that they had dead fish in those bomb-size creels.